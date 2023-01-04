An Elizabeth City man who was a day shy of celebrating his 24th birthday has been identified as the driver killed in last month’s fiery crash of a vehicle off Forest Park Road.
Chanc Anthony-Alexander Eberheart, of the 800 block of Westway Street, died in the Dec. 18 accident at the intersection of Church Street Extended and Forest Park Road, N.C. Highway Patrol First Sgt. Beau Daniel said Wednesday. Eberheart’s birth date was Dec. 19, 1998, according to Daniel.
According to a copy of Eberheart’s death certificate, he worked as an electrical lineman and was born in Cumberland County. The certificate states he still has family in Fayetteville.
According to Colvin Funeral Home and Crematory, in Fayetteville, a service for Eberheart is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel said previously that troopers were notified at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, of a vehicle accident near the intersection of Church Street Extended and Forest Park Road.
According to Daniel, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was speeding west on Church Street Extended and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle crossed Forest Park Road and traveled into the yard/driveway of a house in the 800 block of Forest Park.
The Corolla struck a 2012 Chevrolet sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway, rolled over, struck the house and caught fire, Daniel said. No one inside the home was injured in the accident.
He said the driver of the Corolla was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the wreck. Daniel said the driver appears to have been speeding in excess of 100 mph before the accident.
Church Street Extended runs perpendicular to Forest Park Road and intersects Forest Park just outside the Elizabeth City limits. Motorists are required to stop at a stop sign on Church Street Extended before turning on to Forest Park. The residence that the Corolla struck is located across from where Church Street Extended intersects with Forest Park.