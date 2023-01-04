An Elizabeth City man who was a day shy of celebrating his 24th birthday has been identified as the driver killed in last month’s fiery crash of a vehicle off Forest Park Road.

Chanc Anthony-Alexander Eberheart, of the 800 block of Westway Street, died in the Dec. 18 accident at the intersection of Church Street Extended and Forest Park Road, N.C. Highway Patrol First Sgt. Beau Daniel said Wednesday. Eberheart’s birth date was Dec. 19, 1998, according to Daniel.