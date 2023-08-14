KILL DEVIL HILLS — Officials have identified three Maryland residents, including one teenager, who were killed in an early morning house fire on North Virginia Dare Trail, Friday.

Kill Devil Hills Public Information Officer Rachel Tackett identified the three casualties as Cienna Farr, 13, Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68. Tackett identified three additional occupants who were injured in the fire as Cienna’s older sister Sadie Farr, 16, their mother Laura Volk, 48, and David Brewer, 55, who is Volk’s boyfriend.


  