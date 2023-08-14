...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A fire reported at this waterfront home in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, early Friday morning killed a teenager and two adults thought to be vacationing on the Outer Banks, town officials said Friday. Two other occupants of the home were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries, a town official said.
Firefighters are shown responding at the scene of a housefire in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. Three people, including one teenager, believed to be vacationing at the house died in the fire, town officials said.
Photo courtesy town of Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Officials have identified three Maryland residents, including one teenager, who were killed in an early morning house fire on North Virginia Dare Trail, Friday.
Kill Devil Hills Public Information Officer Rachel Tackett identified the three casualties as Cienna Farr, 13, Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68. Tackett identified three additional occupants who were injured in the fire as Cienna’s older sister Sadie Farr, 16, their mother Laura Volk, 48, and David Brewer, 55, who is Volk’s boyfriend.