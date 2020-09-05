Victory Christian School will start its school year on Tuesday, three weeks after the private school suspended its reopening after the headmaster’s wife tested positive for COVID-19.
R.L. Parker, both the headmaster at Victory Christian School and pastor at Victory Baptist Church on Old Hertford Highway, said the school was scheduled to reopen for in-person classes for elementary school students on Aug. 17. High school students were scheduled to start in-person classes the following day.
However, after Parker’s wife, Susan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Aug. 14, he decided to postpone Victory’s opening until Sept. 8.
Parker said he felt it was necessary to self-quarantine for 14 days because of his wife’s COVID diagnosis. Susan Parker is also an English teacher and yearbook adviser at the school, according to her husband.
At the time, Victory Christian was already preparing for the new school year, Parker said. He had held meetings with teachers to go over new safety protocols and cleaning procedures required this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also had planned to meet with parents to go over those procedures on the first day of school. However, because he was in quarantine, he could not attend those meetings. For that reason, the school elected to push back its opening until he was available.
The school explained the decision in the following Facebook post:
“To clear up any confusion or questions that our Victory family may have, the reason for the delay of school is because Pastor, in an abundance of caution, is going to self-quarantine for the appropriate length of time. Since he is the one doing all of the training of the teachers, and has put together a safe plan of return to school for our student body, we feel like we need to have him here as we seek to reopen our school safely and effectively.”
Parker said no other school staff had shown symptoms of COVID-19.
Going forward, he said Victory Christian has no plans to shut down in-person classes if a staff member or student tests positive for the coronavirus. He said anyone testing positive will have to quarantine for the appropriate time before being allowed to return.
“The student will have to have a certain amount of quarantine but not the whole school,” he said.
Parker said the school plans to implement a number of new safety procedures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 at its campus. There will be temperature checks each morning for students and staff. Persons attending after-school sporting and other events also will be subject to temperature checks.
Parker said any student sent home for a high temperature can only return to school after being checked by a doctor.
Social distancing will also be enforced during the school day in classrooms and the school cafeteria and at after-school sporting and other events. The school also plans a vigorous cleaning regimen at the end of each school day.
Parents will also be required to sign a waiver to not hold the school legally liable if their child contracts COVID-19 the school, Parker said in a Facebook Live event for teachers and parents Friday.
One safety procedure in effect at many other schools holding in-person classes — mandatory mask-wearing for both students and staff — will not be required at Victory Christian, Parker said. Mask-wearing will be optional for both teachers and students, he said.
“About 95 percent of our parents said they didn’t want masks mandated,” he explained.
Parker said during Friday’s Facebook Live event he expects the school’s safety procedures will change as state and local rules addressing the pandemic change.
“Procedures will be updated as time goes on,” he said.
According to Parker, Victory Christian employs approximately 15 teachers and has a student enrollment of about 195.