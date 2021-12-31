GREENVILLE — Vidant Health is tightening its visitor guidelines and will no longer allow visitors to wear cloth masks starting today. Instead, the hospital system will provide visitors with masks it says are more effective against the omicron variant.
The new guidelines will vary depending on which area of a hospital a visitor enters and if the patient is an adult, child or COVID positive, an announcement from Vidant Health said.
Visitors will be screened as they enter facilities and follow entry requirements. They are encouraged to visit VidantHealth.com/checkin to register prior to their visit.
The following is a list of visiting hours and restrictions by department:
Inpatient departments: Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. One healthy adult visitor is allowed after being screened. They must be masked at all times. Visitors may not switch out with another person.
Visitors must stay in the patient’s room unless visiting the café.
One healthy adult visitor may be designated to stay overnight and cannot switch out with other visitors.
Children’s Hospital and pediatric patients: Open hours. Two adult caregivers allowed at the child’s bedside.
Four designated adult caregivers are identified by the child’s legal guardian on admission and are able to visit the bedside throughout the duration of the child’s stay. Although only two visitors are allowed at the bedside at any time.
Sibling visits aren’t allowed. The health care team will work with families to facilitate virtual sibling visits as appropriate.
For pediatric palliative or end-of-life care, additional visitation will be considered with approval from leadership based on the needs of the child.
Women’s Center, labor and delivery, maternity: Open hours. Four designated adult visitors, including the labor partner, are identified on admission and are able to visit during the duration of the stay but only two visitors are allowed at a time.
Medical practices and outpatient clinics: During time of appointment.
One healthy adult visitor is allowed after being screened and masked at all times but patients are asked to bring visitors only if necessary.
Emergency Department: No visitors are allowed in the emergency department lobby, waiting areas, hallways or curtain-only rooms. One healthy adult visitor who is screened and masked at all times will be allowed once a patient is placed in a room.
Patients who are minors, or who fall within ADA guidelines, or require a visitor for clinical care or safety, may have one healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times.
End-of-Life care, including COVID-positive patients: Family members who are screened and masked may visit with guidance from the care team and should call the unit for guidance.
Inpatient rehab facility: Visitors who are screened and masked may visit with guidance from the care team and should call the unit for guidance.
Behavioral health: No visitors allowed. Ask unit for accommodations regarding virtual visits.
COVID-positive patients: No visitors allowed. Ask unit for accommodations regarding virtual visits.
Visitation restrictions will be adjusted based on COVID cases in the region and Vidant facilities.