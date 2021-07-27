While a number of other health systems operating hospitals in North Carolina plan to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the two that operate hospitals in the Albemarle area aren’t taking that step just yet.
Both Vidant Health, which is based in Greenville, and Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Virginia, said in recent statements they believe COVID-19 vaccines are effective at stopping the spread of the virus and in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. But neither health system currently has plans to require their workforce to get the shots.
“At this time, and with continued evaluation, COVID-19 vaccination remains voluntary for Sentara employees,” said Dr. Jordan Asher, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Sentara Healthcare officials do “strongly encourage” employees and those living near Sentara facilities who are eligible to get the vaccine, Asher said. The health system also plans to “continue to do our part in educating and vaccinating our employees and the communities we serve,” he said.
Other major health systems operating hospitals in the state, however, are not making COVID vaccinations voluntary for employees.
According to The Associated Press, the Durham-based Duke University Health System, Chapel Hill-based UNC Health, Charlotte-based Atrium Health, Greensboro-based Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Winston-Salem based Novant Health all announced plans last week to require workers to get a COVID vaccine. The North Carolina Healthcare Association also said it supports a vaccine mandate for hospital workers.
On Tuesday, WakeMed Health & Hospitals became the latest hospital system to say it will require workers to get a COVID vaccine. The Raleigh-based system told The AP it doesn’t know when the mandate will take effect but that it will apply to “all employees, providers and volunteers in the near future.”
The health care systems’ announcements come amid growing concern about the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. State health officials said Tuesday more than 1,000 North Carolina residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 112% increase from several weeks ago when fewer than 500 people were in the hospital with the virus.
Vidant Health said in a statement that it “appreciates the strong stance” by the other hospitals, the North Carolina Healthcare Association and other agencies “to support and encourage hospitals and health systems to require team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Vidant, which operates Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton and Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor, also believes requiring health system employees to get vaccinated is “the right thing to do ... especially as the variants prove to be more transmissible and severe for those not vaccinated.”
For that reason, Vidant’s leadership team, in consultation with its infectious disease experts, is “urgently discussing when and how we will take this step,” the health system said.
“As a health care organization that serves and cares for more than 1.4 million people in the East, it is our responsibility to let the science and data drive our decisions and set the example for our communities,” Vidant said.