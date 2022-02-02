Shark Tank at ECSU?
Thanks to a new grant initiative by the PNC Foundation, student entrepreneurs at Elizabeth City State University could soon find themselves pitching ideas for businesses in front of judges, just like other budding entrepreneurs do on the hit TV show on ABC.
The Viking Shark Entrepreneurship Week is just one of the initiatives ECSU plans to pursue with its three-year, $312,000 grant from the PNC Foundation. The university also plans to expand its entrepreneurship lab and establish a new PNC Entrepreneurship Fellows program.
The goal of the foundation's $2 million in grants to ECSU and four other historically black universities, officially known as the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, is to help their students become job creators and contribute to the economic development of their regions, ECSU and PNC officials said during an online press conference announcing the grants Tuesday.
“Entrepreneurship is a powerful means to facilitate sustainable economic growth in northeastern North Carolina and beyond," ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said. "Our students are the future innovators of our nation, and when we help them succeed, we all succeed."
The other HBCUs in North Carolina receiving grants from the PNC Foundation are Fayetteville State University, N.C. Central University, Winston-Salem State University and Johnson C. Smith University.
“PNC shares with these institutions a vision for advancing inclusive entrepreneurship education and opportunities,” said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas. “This initiative is the latest example of our ongoing support for North Carolina HBCUs, which over the years has included grant funding, mentorship programs and financial literacy education. We look forward to joining student-entrepreneurs and their campus communities on this meaningful, three-year journey.”
Lori Jones Gibbs, PNC Community Development Banking market manager for the Carolinas, explained that each institution will use the grant funds according to its own unique needs.
“While entrepreneurship is the central focus of the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, each grantee is approaching the scope of their projects differently to meet the needs and opportunities unique to each institution,” Gibbs said. “This initiative underscores the many creative ways entrepreneurship is coming to life for North Carolina students.”
Dixon said an important part of ECSU's entrepreneurship initiative is the university's location in northeastern North Carolina, which is home to some of the most economically distressed counties in the state.