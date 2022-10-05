The tagline for Elizabeth City State University's annual Homecoming next week is "Vikings Unleashed: Homecoming 2022," and for the first time in two years both returning alumni and current students will have reason to feel unleashed during the weeklong celebration.
Gone are the COVID-19 protocols in place for last year's Homecoming celebration that required attendees at all on-campus events either to show a vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test.
Also back this year is the Homecoming Parade, which was canceled last year out of concern that a large crowd could help spread the coronavirus.
Many traditional Homecoming events like Sunday's coronation of Mr. and Miss ECSU are back, as are some new events like a "Mini Powwow" on Monday. All events will lead up to the Vikings' Homecoming game against the Lincoln University Lions on Saturday, Oct. 15.
“While we will celebrate traditional events, it is my hope that all who return to Viking Land (for Homecoming) will take advantage of and appreciate the elevated experiences that the Homecoming Committee has incorporated to make this an enjoyable time,” Kevin Wade, ECSU associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and co-chair of the Homecoming Committee, said in a press release.
Other returning events are the Chancellor's Welcome Reception for Alumni and the Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, both on Friday, a Black Encore Cabaret on Saturday, Oct. 15, and prayer breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Besides the Mini Powwow, other new events include an expanded Homecoming Block Party, “Diggin’ in the Crates Edition,” and the return of the National Pan-Hellenic Step Show, which will be combined with a new comedy show.
Alumni are also invited to attend an unveiling ceremony for a North Carolina Civil Rights Trail monument at 301-303 East Main Street, in Elizabeth City's downtown, commemorating the student-led sit-ins in February 1960 protesting the W.T. Grant store's segregated lunch counter.
The university will also honor graduating classes celebrating reunions ending in the number "2" and "7," including the Class of 1972, which will hold its 50th reunion at Homecoming.
“Homecoming is always a very special time for ECSU alumni as it is a time of great excitement, university pride and renewal,” Enoch Bond, director of Alumni Relations and co-chair of the Homecoming Committee, said in the release. “We hope alumni, students and our community friends don their Viking royal blue and white and participate in all of the activities the university has planned for Homecoming.”
Most of the events are free and open to the public. A number require tickets. The following is a schedule of ECSU Homecoming events:
Sunday: Coronation of Mister and Miss ECSU, "Once Upon a Time: A Night of Royalty Under the Stars," from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center
Monday: Mini Powwow celebrating Native American culture at 2 p.m. at the Ridley Studnet Center
Tuesday: ECSU head football Coach Marcus Hilliard will be live on WRVS 89.9 FM at the Ridley Student Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: the Pop-up: All of the Lights Fashion Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the K.E. White Center. This is a ticketed event.
Thursday: Unveiling of N.C. Civil Rights Trail monument commemorating student-led sit-ins protesting segregated store lunch counter at 301-303 East Main Street, at 3 p.m.; and a Community Connections lecture from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at at the Fine Arts Center
Friday: The Yard in the Williams Hall Quad Area at 1 p.m.; the Chancellor’s Welcome Alumni Reception at the STEM Complex from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the "Blaze the Stage" Step Show and Comedy Show Feat featuring Rip Michaels of Wild ‘N Out, at the Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m.; the Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the K.E. White Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and the Vikings Reunited Official Alumni Mixer at the K.E. White Center from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The step show and comedy show, hall of fame induction ceremony, and alumni mixer are ticketed events.
Oct. 15: ECSU Homecoming Parade in downtown Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Homecoming football game against Lincoln University Lions at Roebuck Stadium at 1 p.m. (televised on Aspire TV); Homecoming Block Party Feat, featuring Soul For Real, 9th Wonder, Mad Skillz and the Dog Star Chaos Go Go Band from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and a Black Encore Cabaret from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the K.E. White Center. The Homecoming Block Party is free but registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecsu-homecoming-2022-block-party-diggin-in-the-crates-tickets-425711523627. Both the football game and the Black Encore Cabaret are ticketed events.
Oct. 16: Prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the K.E. White Center. The breakfast is a ticketed event.
Links to purchase tickets can be found at www.ecsu.edu/homecoming.