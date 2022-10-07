ecsu parade 3

The Elizabeth City State University Marching Vikings proceed along Water Street during ECSU’s annual Homecoming Parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. After being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19, this year's Homecoming Parade will return on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

 The Daily Advance

The tagline for Elizabeth City State University's annual Homecoming next week is "Vikings Unleashed: Homecoming 2022," and for the first time in two years both returning alumni and current students will have reason to feel unleashed during the weeklong celebration. 

Gone are the COVID-19 protocols in place for last year's Homecoming celebration that required attendees at all on-campus events either to show a vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test. 