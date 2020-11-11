CURRITUCK — A Virginia Beach man is in jail and facing several felony charges in Currituck and Virginia after leading police on a pair of chases through the county and into Virginia on Monday.
According to the Chesapeake, Va. Sheriff’s Office website, Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 27, is in the Chesapeake Jail without bond after being charged with numerous felonies in the incident.
The charges include the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding arrest and being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Wilkerson was arrested by Currituck deputies and Chesapeake police after a foot chase near the toll plaza on the Chesapeake Expressway Monday afternoon.
Wilkerson allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in the parking lot at the Grandy Food Lion around 9:30 am. Monday before fleeing Currituck deputies. Wilkerson abandoned a stolen vehicle near the rest stop on U.S. Highway 158 near Poplar Branch and fled on foot into nearby woods.
Several hours later, Wilkerson reemerged onto the highway and allegedly carjacked a truck, firing a shot into the windshield and forcing the occupants to get out.
Deputies then pursued the vehicle three miles north of the North Carolina-Virginia border where Wilkerson was apprehended.