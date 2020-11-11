Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...WESTERN PERQUIMANS...EASTERN BERTIE...EASTERN HERTFORD...GATES...CHOWAN...AND SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTIES...THE WESTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF SUFFOLK... AT 928 PM EST, RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM HOLLAND TO HARRELLSVILLE TO WINDSOR. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 15 TO 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINDSOR, GATESVILLE, SUNBURY, RYLAND, DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK, HOLLAND, CHESAPEAKE, SUFFOLK, GATES, COFIELD, POWELLSVILLE, COLERAIN, HARRELLSVILLE, TYNER, BOWERS HILL, CARRSVILLE, RODUCO, HOBBSVILLE, WHALEYVILLE AND BELVIDERE. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.