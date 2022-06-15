A Virginia-based company with a sizeable number of employees living in the local area has expressed interest in possibly locating to the Pasquotank County Commerce Park, members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission were told Wednesday.
EDC Director Jeff Berry made the announcement at the commission’s monthly meeting.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson also told the commission that Sentara will break ground on its new hospital at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road on July 28.
Berry told the EDC that the unnamed company may be interested in around 25 acres at the Commerce Park. The park encompasses 300 acres and is billed as “shovel-ready” because water, sewer, electric, natural gas and fiber optics infrastructure has already been installed.
The EDC website states that land at the Commerce Park is available for $30,000 an acre.
Berry said a “representative” of the company contacted him by phone but he does not know the name of the company or what it does.
“Most of their employees are from this area that work in Virginia,” Berry said. “It makes sense for them to try and move down here. I answered some of their questions and they came back with another set of questions. I haven’t heard back from them yet. But, hopefully, this will pan out to be something.”
Berry said what makes the inquiry more promising than others is that it came in the form of a phone conversation. He said most inquires, usually two to three a month of late, come from companies in the form of email seeking a request for information, or RFI.
“We get RFIs all the time but this one seems to have a little more teeth to it,” Berry said. “If I get a call that is a little more promising. They could be checking us out to compete with someone else.’’
Current tenants of the county’s commerce park include Telephonics, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Moneysworth Linens, Legacy Limos and Sas Industries, Inc.
Sentara topped of its medical office building at its future Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus last week and Jackson said officials will break ground on the new hospital July 28. Hospital officials have said the hospital will have between 80 and 90 beds.
The new medical office building and hospital will cost approximately $200 million. Plans call for the medical office building to open next spring with the hospital expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.
“Things out there are moving along smoothly right now,” Jackson said.