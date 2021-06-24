A Virginia company needs to hire nearly 100 workers in the next two months, despite a post-pandemic job market that’s marked by low turnout among job-seekers.
“We need 90 people by August,” said Chuck Hatfield, hiring manager for Allied Research Technology. ART is a Chesapeake, Virginia-based contractor that hires and trains shipboard laborers for work on U.S. Navy ships at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Supporting the Navy is work that never stops, nor does the need for new workers, according to Hatfield.
“We can’t keep up with the work,” he said.
Hatfield was at the NCWorks Career Center on Wednesday recruiting new workers to fill 90 full-time firewatch positions. Part of the job includes carrying a fire extinguisher and working alongside welders to ensure sparks don’t cause fires.
ART provides Elizabeth City area workers free shuttle service to and from the shipyard during job training and their first week of employment. After that, the shuttle service costs $5.50 a day, which is deducted weekly from the employee’s paycheck, according to an ART career pamphlet.
Hatfield said a company van picks up workers at 5:45 a.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot and returns them around 5:30 that evening. The starting salary is $10 an hour, and $15 an hour for overtime, and work typically runs six to seven days a week in three shifts, according to ART.
Hatfield said most companies doing work for the federal government anticipate having to gradually increase starting pay to $15 an hour.
The NCWorks Career Center, which is located in Jordan Plaza off W. Ehringhaus Street, is one of several agencies Allied Research Technology partners with to attract new employees. ART offers a second chance program, which means through its partnership with area probation and parole offices it is able to offer job opportunities to personnel with a criminal past.
“Upon release, we offer a good-paying job with a path toward advancement,” the pamphlet states.
Help wanted signs are everywhere, but what aren’t as plentiful are workers applying for those jobs.
“The demand is there,” said Matthew Fowler, who is the Career Center manager in Elizabeth City. “There are plenty of jobs.”
According to Fowler, companies seeking to hire new employees are reporting they aren’t attracting a significant number of job applicants.
“There’s a shortage in the supply” of potential workers, he said.
On Wednesday, the Career Center was busy, as employees assisted residents with applying for unemployment benefits, searching for jobs and conducting job interviews.
One factor often cited for the shortage of job-seekers is people are making more money by staying home and receiving state and federal unemployment benefits. Unemployed residents receiving jobless benefits get state unemployment checks, plus money from federal COVID-19 emergency relief funding.
Other factors include workers’ concerns about COVID-19 and whether it’s safe to return to the workforce.
According to Fowler, another reason is some out-of-work residents used their jobless benefits to return to school to receive degrees or advanced training.
“They’re looking for something better,” Fowler said.
The mixture of companies in need of new workers ranges in fields from health care and retail to manufacturing. Last week, the Career Center partnered with the CVS pharmacy to host a hiring event that attracted 18 applicants, Fowler said.
The NCWorks Career Center provides an array of services to help job-seekers find employment, and strives to serve as a bridge between the workforce and employers, Fowler said.
For more information about the Career Center, call 252-621-6350.