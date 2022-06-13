...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 105.
* WHERE...Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Virginia man killed in 2-vehicle crash at Halls Creek and Old Highway 17
A Virginia man died died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on Halls Creek Road in Pasquotank County Saturday evening.
Michael Klecz, 60, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died following the collision at Halls Creek Road and Old U.S. Highway 17, said Sgt. Beau Daniel of the NC Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred shortly before 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
Klecz was traveling north on Halls Creek Road when he failed to stop at the blinking red stop lights that control the intersection, Daniel said. As a result, his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Walter Humphlett III, 62, of Hertford, who was traveling east on Old Hertford Highway.
Humphlett's vehicle struck the driver’s side of Klecz’s vehicle, and both vehicles wound up off the road. Klecz’s vehicle struck and came to stop against a utility pole.
A Nightingale air ambulance was called to the scene, but Humphlett and Klecz were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A landing zone was set up in the parking lot of Evangelical Methodist Church.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no charges are pending, Daniel said.