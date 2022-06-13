A Virginia man died died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on Halls Creek Road in Pasquotank County Saturday evening.

Michael Klecz, 60, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died following the collision at Halls Creek Road and Old U.S. Highway 17, said Sgt. Beau Daniel of the NC Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Klecz was traveling north on Halls Creek Road when he failed to stop at the blinking red stop lights that control the intersection, Daniel said. As a result, his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Walter Humphlett III, 62, of Hertford, who was traveling east on Old Hertford Highway.

Humphlett's vehicle struck the driver’s side of Klecz’s vehicle, and both vehicles wound up off the road. Klecz’s vehicle struck and came to stop against a utility pole.

A Nightingale air ambulance was called to the scene, but Humphlett and Klecz were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A landing zone was set up in the parking lot of Evangelical Methodist Church.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no charges are pending, Daniel said.