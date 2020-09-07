CURRITUCK — Law enforcement officials rescued a Virginia father and son from Currituck Sound Monday after their bass boat began taking on water while they were fishing.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Currituck County Central Communications received a call from the men about 10:30 a.m., reporting their 17-foot boat was taking on water over its stern near Long Point at the south end of Wells Bay. The men said they had tried to start their boat but were unsuccessful, Beardsley said.
Currituck Sheriff’s Deputies Jeremy Evans and Mike Corbell responded in a skiff while Capt. Blake Mellott and Austin Pope of Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department responded in the fire department’s vessel, Beardsley said. Chief Brooks Hart and Trey Hart also responded in a private vessel. Three state wildlife officers also responded.
When Currituck deputies arrived, they found the men’s boat resting on the bottom of the sound in approximately 2.5 feet of water, Beardsley said. Both men were rescued from the vessel and taken aboard the deputies’ patrol boat.
Beardsley said both men, identified as a father and his adult son from Virginia Beach, refused treatment from Currituck Emergency Medical Services, which also responded.
Wildlife Officers Jeff Doran and Jarrett Culbreth are investigating the incident, Beardsley said.
“We would like to remind boaters to check the weather before going out on the water and to wear your lifejacket, especially in rough water,” he said.