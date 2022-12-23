...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will
result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are
not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a
hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
CURRITUCK — A man wanted in Virginia as a fugitive violent sex offender is in custody in Currituck County after being arrested on a slew of charges, including running from police.
Michael Old, 39, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, a Currituck County Sheriff’s news release states.
Old was also served fugitive warrants issued in Virginia for five felony counts of knowingly failing to re-register for Virginia’s sex offender registry, according to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office.
He was confined at the Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1.26 million secured bond. An online inmate search indicated Old was still in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, Old was arrested after officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in northern Currituck County shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. The driver did not stop and a brief police chase that included Currituck deputies, and the N.C. Highway Patrol ensued.
The chase ended when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded lot near the Beechwood Shores subdivision, which is located off Beechwood Shores Road off N.C. Highway 168 north of Sligo.
Deputies soon learned from Virginia authorities that the driver, Old, was wanted in Virginia. A Currituck patrol sergeant located Old and apprehended him after a short chase on foot, according the sheriff’s office.
According to the Virginia State Police online sex offender registry, Old was convicted of rape in Chesapeake Circuit Court in 2004. In 2017, he was convicted in Chesapeake of failing to register as a sex offender. The site lists Old as wanted by police.