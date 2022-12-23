...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CURRITUCK — A man wanted in Virginia as a fugitive violent sex offender is in custody in Currituck County after being arrested on a slew of charges, including running from police.
Michael Old, 39, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, a Currituck County Sheriff’s news release states.
Old was also served fugitive warrants issued in Virginia for five felony counts of knowingly failing to re-register for Virginia’s sex offender registry, according to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office.
He was confined at the Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1.26 million secured bond. An online inmate search indicated Old was still in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, Old was arrested after officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in northern Currituck County shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. The driver did not stop and a brief police chase that included Currituck deputies, and the N.C. Highway Patrol ensued.
The chase ended when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded lot near the Beechwood Shores subdivision, which is located off Beechwood Shores Road off N.C. Highway 168 north of Sligo.
Deputies soon learned from Virginia authorities that the driver, Old, was wanted in Virginia. A Currituck patrol sergeant located Old and apprehended him after a short chase on foot, according the sheriff’s office.
According to the Virginia State Police online sex offender registry, Old was convicted of rape in Chesapeake Circuit Court in 2004. In 2017, he was convicted in Chesapeake of failing to register as a sex offender. The site lists Old as wanted by police.