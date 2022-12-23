Michael Old

CURRITUCK — A man wanted in Virginia as a fugitive violent sex offender is in custody in Currituck County after being arrested on a slew of charges, including running from police.

Michael Old, 39, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, a Currituck County Sheriff’s news release states.