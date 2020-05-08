Area school officials are planning creative and innovative ways of holding graduation ceremonies and recognizing graduating seniors.
College of The Ablemarle, for example, held a “drive-through” pinning ceremony on Thursday for the graduates of its associate degree in nursing program.
Nursing graduates arrived in their cars and parked for the ceremony’s 1 p.m. start. Then one at a time after their name was called, graduates would get out of their vehicle and walk up to a table positioned in the long driveway in front of the college.
There they would receive their nursing pin from Katie Miller, chairwoman of the associate degree in nursing program, and a gift bag. Miller would also read some remarks prepared by the student, thanking their instructors and commenting on their time in the program. The graduate would then get her photograph taken before returning to her vehicle. The next graduate’s name would then be called.
Family and friends could watch the ceremony from their vehicles. A few blew their car horns in celebration during the ceremony. The ceremony was also broadcast via the Zoom app for well-wishers who couldn’t attend.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is considering a variety of ways to hold its annual end-of-year celebrations virtually.
ECPPS will hold SAT recognition by means of videos released through social media, Channel 8 and the school district’s website. The schedule for the SAT celebrations will be shared on the district’s social media outlets.
The plan is to release a few videos each day.
ECPPS is also working with school principals to coordinate end-of-year events and celebrations.
The school district is seeking parent and community input for the celebration of seniors as well as for graduation. ECPPS will post a survey on its social media pages as well as the school district’s website to garner feedback and get ideas for the events.
In Camden, school officials are tentatively scheduling commencement ceremonies for June 6 at Camden Early College High School and June 12 and 13 at Camden County High School.
The plan at both schools is to hold individual ceremonies that include each student walking across the stage in their cap and gown and receiving their diploma. Each graduate will be allowed to have five guests watch them walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
Graduates in Camden will also receive a certain number of “car tickets” that will allow the ticket-holders to park in front of the high school and cheer on their graduate as they exit the stage and walk in front of the high school.
All graduates will receive a video of their entire graduation ceremony, including a commencement address, student speeches, and recognition of student achievements such as honor graduates and NC Scholars. A schedule of each graduate’s commencement time will be shared with parents soon.
School officials in Camden note that the current plans are subject to change based on the governor’s orders regarding COVID-19.