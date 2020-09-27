Two of the area’s premier holiday craft shows, Elizabeth City’s annual Ghost Walk, and the city’s largest annual Halloween night gathering have all been canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The 64th Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, the annual Holly Days Festival of Gifts, the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association’s Ghost Walk and Fountain of Life Church’s Harvest Fest are the latest events to be canceled because of the pandemic.
COVID-19 also forced cancellation of a whole slate of other events, including the annual N.C. Potato Festival, the TarWheel Cycling race, and the inaugural Love Your River Festival, Camden Heritage Festival and Coast Guard Half Marathon, scheduled for either this spring or fall.
Elizabeth City State University also canceled in-person events for this year’s Homecoming, which was scheduled for next month.
ECHNA announced it on its Facebook page Sept. 12 that next month’s Ghost Walk had been canceled.
“Next year will be extra special, so stay tuned as we will post information when it is available! We’ll miss you all this year!” the organization wrote.
The Craftsman’s Fair’s Board of Directors similarly took to Facebook on July 11 to announce the popular event’s cancellation.
“Due to the uncertainty & unpredictability of COVID-19, the Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair,” the organization wrote of the event scheduled for Oct. 23-25. “This decision was not made lightly. However, we feel it was in everyone’s best interest.”
An official at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City also said Wednesday the church won’t hold its Harvest Fest on Halloween because of the pandemic. The annual event usually draws around 5,000 people, church member Lori Bloodworth said last year.
Another popular Halloween event downtown is in limbo. Every Halloween the homeowners along several blocks of Main Street decorate their homes for the occasion and welcome more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters.
But resident Rick Boyd is not sure if the event will go on this year. The city blocks off Main Street from Dyer Street to Ash Street for the event and Boyd said he needs to contact city officials if that can happen this year.
“With this pandemic, I don’t know,” he said. “We haven’t got to do anything else this year and I don’t know if we will get to do Halloween.”
One annual Halloween event will go on — albeit in altered form because of the pandemic.
The Elizabeth City Police Department plans to host its annual Trunk or Treat event but the format and location will be different. This year’s event will be a drive-through event and the location will be on Catalina Avenue between Corsair Street and Brooks Avenue near the city’s splash pad.
There is one bit of good news for residents who’ve missed downtown events because of the pandemic. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant said the First Friday ArtWalk will resume this Friday starting at 4 p.m.
“I have polled downtown businesses and we are slowly going to walk back in to ArtWalk events,” Malenfant said. “Hopefully, if that goes well we will do the November and December ArtWalks.”
Malenfant said the fate of the Grand Illumination, the annual November event where the downtown Christmas lights are turned on, will be decided in the coming weeks. Organizers are waiting to see what size restrictions will be in place for outdoor activities when the state goes into Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan next month.
“We are still in limbo,” Malenfant said. “We are going to wait and see what Phase 3 means for outdoor events.”
Malenfant does expect the Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River to go on as scheduled in December. Malenfant said the event along the waterfront allows people to properly social distance over a large area.
In Currituck, a decision on whether the annual Currituck Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony will be held has not been made. The Tree Lighting ceremony at Cooperative Extension building could be held virtually. The parade usually follows the tree lighting.