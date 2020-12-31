Residents stressed by stay-at-home orders and social-distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic had a tough time finding relief in 2020, as nearly all the region’s popular annual events and venues were closed, postponed or canceled.
The long list of event casualties included the popular N.C. Potato Festival, which was originally scheduled for May 15-17. That date was postponed when officials from Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties declared a temporary state of emergency because of COVID-19.
Potato Festival organizers said in May that they hoped to hold the event in October, but those plans, too, were dashed. Past potato festivals have drawn crowds of more than 30,000 people over the weekend. This year’s festival would not have been able to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased plan for reopening statewide that limited the number of people allowed to attend outdoor gatherings. The fan-favorite Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser also was canceled.
COVID-19 also forced the cancellation of a whole slate of other events, including the TarWheel Cycling ride, the inaugural Love Your River Festival, Camden Heritage Festival and the Coast Guard Half Marathon.
The Camden Heritage Festival organizers had hoped to hold the educational and promotional event celebrating Camden County on Saturday, Sept. 12, after postponing it from its original scheduled date, May 22. However, organizers postponed the festival again to Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon was originally scheduled for March in Elizabeth City. Because of the pandemic, event organizers decided to make the run a virtual event.
The first in-person running of the half-marathon has been rescheduled for March 2022. Prior to the pandemic, organizers were estimating that between 3,000 and 5,000 runners would descend on the city for the race.
According to Nita Coleman, secretary of the environmental group Green Saves Green, both Love Your River and the 2020 Spring Litter Sweep were canceled. Love Your River has been rescheduled for April 17, 2021.
According to Coleman, more than 60 exhibitors "from near and far" had signed to participate in Love Your River before the pandemic forced its cancellation.
Paddle for the Border, an event usually held in late spring and coordinated by multiple agencies, including Dismal Swamp State Park, the city of Chesapeake’s Parks Recreation and Tourism and the Camden Tourism Development Authority, had to be canceled, bringing an end to months of planning, said Donna Stewart, then-director of Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in South Mills.
The annual Music on the Green and Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival, both free summer long activities held on the park at Mariners’ Wharf also were canceled.
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association announced in September that the annual Ghost Walk, held each year in October, also had been canceled.
Elizabeth City State University also canceled in-person events for this year’s Homecoming.
The city’s Independence Day Celebration along the waterfront, which typically draws about 3,000 people and it takes months of planning and execution from full-time and part-time city staff, community volunteers, local public safety officials and vendors, also was canceled.
COVID-19 and the year 2020 also included the cancellation of two of the area’s premier holiday craft shows and the city’s largest annual Halloween night gathering.
The 64th Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, the annual Holly Days Festival of Gifts and Fountain of Life Church’s Harvest Fest also were canceled. The annual Harvest Fest draws around 5,000 people.
One popular Halloween event that did happen as usual was homeowners along several blocks of Main Street decorating their homes to welcome trick-or-treaters. While many children in costumes, accompanied by their attendants, participated 2020 Tar Wheel this year, the Main Street event did not attract nearly as many children as it has in the past.
Also canceled this year because of the pandemic were the Elizabeth City Christmas parade and the annual illumination of downtown Christmas lights outside the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River was held as scheduled in December and drew a nice-sized audience that lined Mariners’ Wharf and Waterfront Park.
There was a bit of good news for residents who missed downtown events. In October, downtown Elizabeth City hosted its first First Friday ArtWalk since March. Twelve businesses, including two new to the downtown: Cozy Carolina Boutique and Bijoux Vibes, participated in the event, which supports local artists.
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center has resumed live performances. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the performances are limited to live productions streamed online.