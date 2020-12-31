Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.