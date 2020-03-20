HERTFORD — The American Red Cross often makes appeals for blood when supplies are critically short. Typically the appeals are in response to a slowdown in donors.
Since Americans began responding to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Red Cross has seen a shortage of blood donations that has nothing to do with donor behavior and everything to do with efforts to curb large gatherings.
Because of social distancing efforts, the agency has had to cancel 2,700 blood drives at sites across the country, resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations.
That shortage affects patients in hospitals, victims of vehicle accidents and other emergencies or patients suffering from cancer. Red Cross officials say they appreciate people who remain committed to donating blood.
On Wednesday, the American Red Cross’ mobile unit was parked outside the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford.
Longtime donor Nannette Jones of Elizabeth City and her 17-year-old daughter, Katie, who was donating for the second time, were among those who showed up to give blood.
“My father died from cancer and he needed blood for transfusions for a couple of years so I give back as much I can,” Nannette said. “I support them with my paycheck and with blood donations. You’ve gotta give back.”
Sandra Moore, team supervisor for Wednesday’s American Red Cross’ blood drive, met prospective donors outside the mobile unit to take their temperatures and familiarize them with all the necessary steps of donating blood. She said the public’s response to the American Red Cross plea for donors will make a big difference to ending the latest shortage.
Moore, who has worked for the American Red Cross for 19 years, said she recently was reminded of the urgency for donations when her sister needed blood for a health problem.
“We just need them to come out to the announced blood drives. There is a desperate need for blood,” Moore said. “This is something healthy people can do and know they’ve made a difference.”
Wilson Roundtree, a Hertford resident, said he’s been a consistent blood donor for 50 years. He recalled how years ago when he worked for Ford Motor Company in Virginia, employees were encouraged to donate. He said blood donors were rewarded with an hour off from work. Long retired, he said he continues to be a donor because of the many ways donated blood saves lives.
“I’ve been retired 33 years and I still give,” Roundtree said. “It doesn’t take much time to donate so I hope more people will come out and donate.”
To give blood, donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’ s license or two other forms of identification. Donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at a blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With the pass, donors complete a pre-donation health history questionnaire online on the day of donation. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.