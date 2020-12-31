The COVID-19 pandemic not only started sickening Albemarle residents in mid-March, it also began sickening the local economy.
Area unemployment rates soared in April, doubling or tripling in some counties, as the economic recession caused by the pandemic began showing its full effects.
Currituck County’s unemployment rate, for example, more than tripled, rising from 4.2 percent in March to 13.4 percent in April. More than 1,800 Currituck residents — out of a workforce of nearly 14,000 — reported being unemployed in April, state commerce data showed.
Pasquotank County’s unemployment rate more than doubled, increasing from 5.1 percent in March to 11.3 percent in April. A total of 1,876 people — out of a workforce of 16,596 — reported being without a job in April.
The same was true for the state as a whole. Unemployment rates increased in all 100 North Carolina counties in April, raising the statewide, seasonally unadjusted jobless rate to 12.5 percent. That was nearly triple the 4.3 percent rate reported in March. Statewide, more than 585,300 people reported being unemployed in April.
Regionwide, more than 3,000 residents filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits in April, and more than 77 percent of them cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.
That’s after 2,436 people in five area counties filed an initial claim for jobless benefits in March, 84 percent of whom cited the pandemic as the reason. Both figures were reported by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Many of those losing their jobs or reporting declining wages worked in the service and hospitality industry, which was hit hard by both the pandemic and statewide efforts to control its spread.
One of the first blows came on March 17, when Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order banning all restaurants and bars from offering dine-in service. Restaurants and bars could continue to offer takeout service but were forced to close their dining areas.
A week later, Cooper issued another executive order closing all gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists.
The closings were designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 because state officials didn’t believe any of the targeted businesses was equipped to enforce social distancing measures.
Because the closings were expected to have a tremendous financial impact on all kinds of small businesses, Cooper’s order also expanded unemployment benefits to help employees who would be hurt by the restrictions.
Also helping workers idled by the pandemic were a series of executive orders Cooper issued imposing moratoriums on evictions and utility cutoffs for nonpayment. While the moratoriums would only delay utility and rent payments, they did keep many of those who lost jobs or income because of the economic meltdown in their homes.
Also helping keep many workers employed was the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a $350 billion business loan program that grew out of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved by Congress in late March. The program was designed to provide small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans backed by the Small Business Administration. Businesses that qualified for a PPP loan were not required to pay it back if they used it to keep their workers employed.
Also coming to the rescue were local governments that granted thousands of dollars to small businesses that employed those workers, to help them remain open through the pandemic.
Elizabeth City’s efforts to help local small businesses weather the economic contraction got a big boost in April. That’s when the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100 announced it had contributed $26,000 to the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Micro Grant Program.
That money, in addition to $52,000 City Council had previously approved in seed money, increased funding for the COVID relief fund to $78,000. Workforce Resources also contributed $1,500 to the fund and a downtown resident chipped in another $500, raising the total to $80,000.
Small businesses in Elizabeth City which met the program’s criteria were eligible for up to $1,500 each from the grant program. Ultimately, 45 downtown businesses received a maximum grant of $1,500 while 12 businesses received grants ranging from $700 to $1,200.
Pasquotank County also started its own COVID relief fund, funded with $250,000 the county had received through the CARES Act. The county received 111 applications for its grant fund, which was open to all businesses in the county, including those that benefited from the city’s COVID relief fund. Each recipient was eligible for a maximum grant of $2,500.
Camden County also started a COVID-19 Small Business and Non Profit Relief Fund for businesses and nonprofits in Camden, paying for it with $150,000 the county had received in CARES funding. Initially, only eight businesses applied for the fund offering grants of up to $2,500. About a month later, that number had soared to 75.
A number of large food giveaway events organized by nonprofits and agencies like Food Bank of the Albemarle, River City Community Development Corp. and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center also helped those who lost jobs or wages because of the pandemic. The socially distanced events, some of which also included COVID testing, attracted hundreds of residents who lined up in their vehicles to receive non-perishable foods.
At least two businesses managed to open during the pandemic. Currituck BBQ Company, which is based in Coinjock, opened a second location in Elizabeth City in April. In June, Southern Bank, located at 1875 West City Drive in the City Center West business park in Elizabeth City, opened.
Many of the businesses affected by Cooper’s closing orders have since been allowed to reopen, but with limited customer capacity.
RCE Theaters, which had been forced closed since March, was able to reopen to movie patrons in October, but with limited seating capacity to maintain social distancing.
However, a new eight-theatre movie complex, Albemarle Theaters, off Halstead Boulevard Extended, was forced to postpone its scheduled opening several times. By year’s end it still had not set an opening date.