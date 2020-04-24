Three area N.C. Department of Transportation projects, including the already long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge, were put on hold this week after state transportation officials said DOT is expecting a $300 million revenue shortfall this year.
DOT gets it funding from various revenue sources, all of which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis.
One of the largest sources of funding is gas tax revenue which has been severely affected by lower gas prices at the pump and motorists driving fewer miles because of stay-at-home orders. DOT also collects taxes on car sales and vehicle fees from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Two major projects in the region affected by the delay are the $361 million Mid-Currituck Bridge, which would link the Currituck mainland to Corolla on the Currituck Outer Banks, and the U.S. 17 paving rehabilitation project. DOT did not say how long either project would be delayed.
Two other DOT projects in Elizabeth City and another in Perquimans County, however, are still on schedule.
The Highway 17 paving project in Camden County from the Pasquotank County line to the Virginia State line is slated to cost $6.1 million. That section of U.S. 17 is part of the proposed I-87 project that will stretch from Raleigh to the Virginia state line.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy is hoping the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t have long-term implications for the I-87 project but said that the proposed route from Raleigh into Virginia is already a reliable “transportation corridor” and that any delay in the project would not have a big impact on economic development.
“Companies have located all along it (U.S. 17) as have community-structured industrial parks,” Lockamy said. “The expansion of that highway would facilitate probably more industry, more tourism in the coming years. But it is in no way, shape or form now a deal-killer for us to land industries. We have proved that right and left as have other communities along that corridor.”
A $2.6 million project in Elizabeth City, that’s also still on schedule, includes the laying of 14 miles of fiber optic cable. The project will tie all city traffic lights into DOT’s main network in Raleigh to better manage the system.
Two other NCDOT projects in the city, one at Oak Stump Road and U.S. 17 and the other on Hughes Boulevard, were not on the list of projects released Tuesday that are still moving forward or are being delayed. But DOT spokesperson Tim Hass said construction on the Oak Stump Road project, which was scheduled to begin next year, has been pushed back to 2022.
Construction on the Hughes Boulevard project is still scheduled to begin in 2023 but Hass said preliminary engineering for it is “on hold.”
The Oak Stump Road project is an intersection improvement estimated to cost $2.1 million. The Hughes Boulevard project will widen the road from three to five lanes on a 1.5-mile stretch between Church and North Road streets. That section will include several roundabouts.
The project in Perquimans County that is moving forward will be include drainage, grading, paving and culvert work on a 4.4-mile stretch along Woodville Road.