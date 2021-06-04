Visit Elizabeth City recently received a coveted Destination Marketing Organization accreditation.
The accreditation was awarded by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program, which is an international accreditation program developed by the Washington, DC-based Destinations International.
VEC is one of only 200 destination organizations across the world who have obtained DMAP recognition.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said the award means that the organization is performing at a high level.
“It’s a major deal,” Ruffieux said. “It is aligning us as an organization with the best of the best of other destination marketing organizations globally.’’
By earning the DMAP accreditation, VEC has demonstrated to the community and potential visitors that they have attained a significant measure of excellence, said Destinations International board member Maura Allen Gast.
DMAP accreditation standards cover a wide variety of topics including governance, finance, management, human resources, technology, visitor services, group services, sales, communications, membership, brand management, destination development, research-market intelligence, innovation and stakeholder relationships.
Gast praised the work done by VEC.
“By achieving DMAP accreditation, Visit Elizabeth City has demonstrated that they have developed strategies for the direction of their destination and the policies and procedures to safeguard the use of public dollars,” said Gast, who is also executive director of Visit Irving, Texas.
Riffieux said it took two years to complete the application process in part because VEC had to start from “ground zero” in some of the categories in the accreditation process.
“We had to provide over 112 different extremely detailed documents,” Ruffieux said. “When I got here, we didn’t even have bylaws. Yes, it took a lot of time.’’
Kappa Alpha Psi donates gift cards
The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., recently donated Walmart gift cards to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center.
Senior center officials said the cards will be used as prizes for its weekly Bingo games.
“We would like to give a huge thanks to the members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, for their generous donation of Walmart gift cards to the ECPC Senior Center for our Friday Bingo play,” the center said.
Fire-EMS honors Hodges for bravery
KNOTTS ISLAND — Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton and Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont recently presented a certificate of appreciation to 13-year-old Knotts Island resident Keylen Hodges for her “bravery beyond the call of duty.”
Currituck emergency officials are praising Hodges for singlehandedly rescuing five people by pulling their swamped boat safely to shore on May 9.
According to a press release, Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services’ Station 8 on Knotts Island received a report of a boat in distress on Currituck Sound. Officials at the Currituck 911 Communications Center were advised that the boat had been swamped by waves and the five people aboard were attempting to make it to shore. At the time, there were reports of whitecaps on the waves and winds were blowing from the south at 15 to 20 knots.
Hodges, a student at Moyock Middle School, said she saw the 18-foot ski boat tied to a piling at the Knotts Island-Currituck ferry dock. She could see the occupants using buckets in attempt to bail out the floundering boat.
Hodges decided to jump in the water and see if she could help. She said it took her about 30 seconds to get to the boat in the shallow water.
Currituck Fire-EMS described her actions this way:
“Despite dangerous and deteriorating conditions, (and) with no regard for her own safety, Keylen Hodges entered the water and made her way to the boat. Finding no injuries, she then took control of the vessel from the bowline and pulled the boat to the safety of her dock. This allowed the passengers to exit safely onto land.”