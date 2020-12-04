Visit Elizabeth City is looking for bloggers for a new marketing initiative intended to boost civic pride in the city.
Visit EC launched its “Our E-City” marketing campaign Friday that will feature website blogs written by local residents, a mobile Shop-and-Dine pass and a postcard promotion that has locals inviting someone to visit Elizabeth City.
The blogs by local residents will feature stories on why they love Elizabeth City while highlighting some of the activities they enjoy in the region.
Visit EC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority Thursday that the first series of blogs on the website were written by “five famous locals.” City Mayor Bettie Parker, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, downtown business owner Jessa Kimbra Trotman and local residents Jared Turner and Crystal Etheridge authored the first blogs.
Ruffieux said the true heart of Elizabeth City is the people who live here and that the blogs on Our E-City allow people to share their stories and read stories from their fellow residents.
“We hope this campaign will help bring an overall sense of pride to residents of Elizabeth City,” Ruffieux said. “There are so many reasons to love our quaint, little town and it’s great to hear about them from a variety of perspectives.”
Residents interested in writing a blog or finding more information on the campaign can go to https://visitelizabethcity.com/Our-E-City.
Residents can win merchandise such as E-City T-shirts, E-City tumblers and E-City picture frame magnets by writing a blog or engaging Visit EC on social media at #OurECity.
“We want to continue to use blogs about why I love Elizabeth City to continue to show that positive energy,” Ruffieux said.
The free mobile Shop-and-Dine pass gives users access to exclusive offers and discounts from participating local businesses.
Not all 30 businesses offer deals or coupons but after a user checks into 10 businesses they will receive a free T-shirt. Checking in at 25 businesses will get the user entered into a contest that gives them over $250 in local gift cards.
“It is super-simple to sign up for and use,” Ruffieux said. “You can go around town and check into businesses. About half of the businesses provided an offer or a discount.”
The promotion started last week and Ruffieux told the TDA that 216 people have already signed up for the pass while almost 300 people have visited the website.
“We have already given out four T-shirts, which I think is pretty cool,” Ruffieux said. “We can see people are actually shopping because they were been redeeming coupons that are in system.”