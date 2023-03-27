A runner nears the finish line of the 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 4. The race, which attracted 1,515 runners to the city for the two-day event, had an estimated total economic impact of just over $1 million, local tourism officials were told last week.
The 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon had an estimated total economic impact in Elizabeth City of just over $1 million, local tourism officials were told last week.
The three-day Coast Guard Marathon Weekend was held March 2-4 and featured three races — 5K, half marathon and full marathon — that attracted 1,515 runners to the city.
Corrina Ruffieux, attending her last meeting as Visit Elizabeth City executive director, told the Tourism Development Authority that the marathon had a direct economic impact of $734,000 in business sales and another $323,000 in indirect economic activity.
It is estimated that the three-day event generated $40,877 in local taxes and supported 377 jobs.
“Over $1 million from a three-day event in our small community,” Ruffieux said. “That (business sales) is money that was spent at our local businesses, at the restaurants, at the hotels, at the breweries. We are super happy with these numbers and they are very impactful for our community.”
The inaugural in-person marathon in 2022 had a total economic impact of around $700,000.
Ruffieux also said that the event is projected to turn a profit of almost $2,500 once the books are closed.
The race is expected to take in $305,806 in revenue with expenses of $303,321. The biggest revenue streams are just over $147,000 for in-person registrations and just over $68,000 for virtual runners. Sponsorships brought in $68,150.
The biggest expense was $99,077 for race operations while runner amenities cost $80,000. The race spent $62,726 on marketing.
“Very happy with that and next year it (the race) should become a little more profitable,” Ruffieux said.
Runners came to Elizabeth City from 46 different states; Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana and New Mexico were the only four states not represented by runners. There were also five runners from Puerto Rico, three from Guam, three from Canada and two from Ireland. Participants were split evenly between males and females.
North Carolina led the way with 545 in-person runners while 394 came from Virginia.
Fifty-eight percent of the participants traveled more that 150 miles to run in the event and are considered overnight travelers, while 27% were either locals or traveled fewer than 40 miles. Day trippers, who traveled between 40 and 150 miles, accounted for 15% of runners. Local runners are not figured into the economic impact of the event.
“We had pretty strong visitation,” Ruffieux said. “It is pretty impressive that we had 13 people fly in from California, 29 from Texas. We are an international event and one of the winners of the half marathon was an Irishman.”
The race also featured 409 volunteers from 18 different states. While most of the volunteers were local, 84 came from Virginia.
“We couldn’t pull off the race without the volunteers,” Ruffieux said. “Huge kudos for the whole community in stepping up and helping out. We had volunteers come from Michigan and Florida that I do know just came here to volunteer.”
The 3rd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will be held April 5-7, 2024 and it will be managed by Base Elizabeth City after the TDA board agreed last week to transfer rights to event to the Coast Guard.
Ruffieux’s last day as the head of VEC was March 23; she starts work as Haywood County's tourism director next month.