Coast Guard Marathon and half-marathon races, 2023

A runner nears the finish line of the 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 4. The race, which attracted 1,515 runners to the city for the two-day event, had an estimated total economic impact of just over $1 million, local tourism officials were told last week.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon had an estimated total economic impact in Elizabeth City of just over $1 million, local tourism officials were told last week.

The three-day Coast Guard Marathon Weekend was held March 2-4 and featured three races — 5K, half marathon and full marathon — that attracted 1,515 runners to the city.