Visit Elizabeth City is considering a move to the Harbor Centre building at the corner of Water and Main streets. The city-county tourism agency currently leases space at Museum of the Albemarle.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

According to public meeting notice sent to The Daily Advance on Thursday, the Tourism Development Authority will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn to discuss the possible move.