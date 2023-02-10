Visit Elizabeth City is considering moving its offices from the Museum of the Albemarle to Harbor Centre at the corner of Main and Water streets.
According to public meeting notice sent to The Daily Advance on Thursday, the Tourism Development Authority will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn to discuss the possible move.
The meeting notice states the TDA will go into closed session to discuss a lease hold interest. It lists terminating “our lease with the State of North Carolina” and approving a “new lease” with Harbor Centre as other items to be discussed. The state owns the MOA building.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said she could not comment on the matter until after Tuesday’s meeting.
According to its budget, VEC pays the state $955 a month in rent and that figure was scheduled to increase to $975 a month beginning June 1.
According to the lease agreement, VEC currently rents two rooms on the fourth floor of the MOA and two small closet spaces on the ground floor of the museum for a total of 405 square feet.
Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston bought the former PNC Bank building at the corner of Main and Water streets for $700,000 in 2021 and renamed it Harbor Centre.
After extensive renovations, Harbor Centre opened last year and Harbor Pharmacy along with several other retail stores and other tenants currently occupy the former bank building.