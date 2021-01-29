Elizabeth City’s tourism agency hopes to apply for money from the federal government’s latest COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, but there’s currently a catch.
The PPP is a forgivable loan program but state law forbids local tourism development authorities from borrowing money.
The solution? Change the law.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said the General Assembly plans to discuss legislation allowing TDAs like Elizabeth City and Pasquotank’s to accept PPP money.
VEC is asking for $41,415 from the federal government that has to be used for normal payroll expenses, rent and utilities. The federal program allows organizations to apply for up 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. VEC has three full-time employees and one part-time employee.
Other requirements include retaining all employees and showing a 25-percent reduction in revenue in the first, second or third quarters of 2020 as compared to 2019.
“The program is set up as a forgivable loan and we hit all of the requirements,” Ruffieux said. “The process requires we apply, spend any allocated funds and then request forgiveness. If 100 percent of the funds are spent on allowable expenses the loan is forgiven, essentially becoming a grant.”
VEC is going to start the PPP application process but the effort will be for naught if the current law prohibiting TDAs from borrowing money is not changed.
Ruffieux said the latest PPP program is technically written as a loan. State law needs to be changed, she said, for VEC to get the money.
“Our legislators are addressing the problem and are writing a bill that will specifically allow (tourism) authorities to apply for this program,” Ruffieux said.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he supports “concise” legislation that will soon be introduced in the state Senate that would allow TDAs to participate in the PPP program.
“What is going to be needed is enabling legislation that is narrowly tailored to try accommodate this niche request,” Steinburg said. “This will be the exception and not the rule.”