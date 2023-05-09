Rose Buddies Welcome Wagon

Visit Elizabeth City officially launched its new Rose Buddies Welcome Wagon program this week. The red wagons, which include a rose, Visit Elizabeth City's logo and the legend "Rose Buddies Welcome You to the Harbor of Hospitality," are stationed at six local hotels and bed and breakfasts.

 Photo courtesy Visit Elizabeth City

Visit Elizabeth City is rolling out the welcome wagon to visitors — literally.

The city officially launched its new Rose Buddies Welcome Wagon program on Monday that incorporates an actual wagon into its greeting to travelers and visitors. 