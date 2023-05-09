Visit Elizabeth City is rolling out the welcome wagon to visitors — literally.
The city officially launched its new Rose Buddies Welcome Wagon program on Monday that incorporates an actual wagon into its greeting to travelers and visitors.
According to a press release, visitors checking into participating city hotels or bed and breakfasts will receive a pink-rose enamel pin and an invitation to stop by a small welcome wagon stationed on site that contains information about city attractions they can enjoy during their stay.
Each wagon, painted red, includes a rose, Visit Elizabeth City's logo and the legend "Rose Buddies Welcome You to the Harbor of Hospitality."
The wagons are currently available at six local hotels and bed and breakfasts: Comfort Inn-Elizabeth City, Fairfield Inn, Hampton Inn Elizabeth City, Culpepper Inn, Pepperberry Inn and the Philemon House.
The program is inspired by Elizabeth City’s former “Rose Buddies” program that welcomed boaters to the city's waterfront for more than two decades. Started in 1983 by two local volunteers, Fred L. Fearing and Joseph P. Kramer II, the Rose Buddies hosted wine and cheese parties at Mariners' Wharf for visitors arriving by boat. The Rose Buddies got their name from the fact that Fearing and Kramer offered freshly clipped roses to the women visitors.
When Kramer died in March 1987, his family transferred his rose bushes to Mariners’ Wharf. In 1985, NBC weatherman Willard Scott donated a golf cart to help the group transport supplies to the waterfront. Fearing continued to host the parties for another 20 years. He died in 2007 at age 93.
“The Welcome Wagon is designed to become a hallmark of the Elizabeth City visitor experience, calling to mind the original Rose Buddies and symbolizing our community’s goodwill toward travelers,” said Visit Elizabeth City Marketing and Communications Specialist Beth Remsburg.
The launching of the Rose Buddies Welcome Wagon program is being held in conjunction with National Travel & Tourism Week, which began Monday and continues through Saturday. According to the release, visitors spent a total of $82.4 million at local businesses in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County in 2021.
