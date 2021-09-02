Visit Elizabeth City has hired a consultant to conduct a diversity, equity and inclusion assessment to help with tourism marketing efforts.
The Tourism Development Authority agreed last week to hire Melissa Majors Consulting of Dallas, Texas to conduct the assessment. The TDA will pay the firm almost $40,000, which includes almost $9,000 in travel expenses.
The results of the assessment will not only help the community heal in the wake of the fatal shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. but will also help attract more diverse tourists, TDA officials said.
“It is crucial to the advancement of our community that we proactively listen, learn and adapt to the feelings and needs of the residents of the community, and by extension prospective visitors,” said VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux.
According to VEC research, 63 percent of past visitors to the area stated that friends and family are the top reason for visiting the area. Additionally, the research shows that friends and family members are the most important source of information when those visitors were planning a trip.
Ruffieux noted that the latest census figures show that 50.5 percent of city residents and 37 percent of county residents identify as Black or African American.
“It’s vital to the success of tourism in the area that this significant demographic feels welcome and heard in their own community so they in turn will feel comfortable inviting their friends and family to visit,” Ruffieux said.
Part of the assessment process will include conducting surveys and interviews with local stakeholders. Those stakeholders would include community, business, education and religious leaders.
When the assessment is complete, MMC will develop a multi-year action plan that will help guide the community through a period of enlightenment and diversity that has not been fully examined in the past, Ruffieux said.
“Melissa and her team specialize in ensuring all voices are heard and considered through collaborative community listening,” Ruffieux said. “The goal through this long-term project is to create a more inclusive destination for both locals and visitors to experience in a positive light.”