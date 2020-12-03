A new postcard contest is giving local artists an opportunity to show off their creativity, while at the same time promote Elizabeth City.
Arts of the Albemarle and Visit Elizabeth City are seeking original artwork to be featured on postcards that depict the beauty and excitement of Elizabeth City. Artists of the winning entries will be given written credit on their postcards, plus a $250 cash prize.
“Elizabeth City is bursting with talented, local artists who we’ve seen bring the beauty of our area to life in their work,” said Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City. “We’re excited to see the variety of artwork submitted that each artist feels best represents our quaint, coastal town.”
Visit EC and AoA partnered to host the postcard campaign.
“Arts of the Albemarle has run several contests calling for works from local artists and we are always excited to see submissions,” said AoA Director Laurie Edwards. “We’re particularly excited to be able to partner with another local organization to create these postcards that highlight the talent that calls Elizabeth City home.”
Up to four winners will be selected and Visit Elizabeth Cit will make the final decision. The winners will be notified on Dec. 30 and announcements will be posted at the Facebook pages of Visit EC and AoA.
The winning postcard will be featured at Visit EC’s new campaign “Our E-City.” The promotional effort was created to highlight life in Elizabeth City and to celebrate the town.
Entries must be submitted by Dec. 18 and can be sent to info@artsaoa.com.
Previously created artwork will also be accepted if the subject matter is iconic imagery of Elizabeth City that is exciting to potential visitors.
Artists who have additional questions about the contests should contact Arts of the Albemarle at info@artsaoa.com. or stop by the Visit EC table at tonight’s First Friday ArtWalk in the downtown.