The local tourism agency is estimating a big drop in hotel room-tax revenue next fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visit Elizabeth City is forecasting a $290,000 drop in revenue collected through Elizabeth City’s and Pasquotank County’s combined 6-percent occupancy tax in fiscal year 2020-21.
VEC anticipated $690,000 in occupancy tax revenue in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. But that projection was lowered by $124,000 to $566,000 after COVID-19 crippled the tourism industry beginning in March. VEC’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21 forecasts $400,000 in occupancy tax revenue.
Most of this fiscal year’s shortfall was mitigated by the fact that VEC stopped advertising during after the pandemic hit. Even so, the Tourism Development Authority, the board that oversees VEC, plans to use $214,000 in reserve funding to balance the agency’s 2020-21 budget. The TDA used $56,000 of its reserves in the current fiscal year.
“Unfortunately, we are taking a big chunk out of our reserves in order to make sure we are able to do a really solid marketing program,” said VEC Director Corrina Ruffieux. “But hopefully, occupancy tax revenue will continue to come in a little higher and we will take less money out (of reserves).’’
That appears to be the case, at least based on early figures from May. Tourism officials were expecting a 60-percent drop in occupancy tax revenues in May because of COVID-19 but Ruffeiux said the decline will be closer to 45 percent.
“It looks like our numbers are better than anticipated,” Ruffieux said. “It looks like we are seeing slightly more travel. We need travelers, but the question is what are we going to see the rest of the summer.”
If Gov. Roy Cooper takes the state into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Ruffieux is hoping that will entice people to start traveling again.
That won’t happen for at least another three weeks, however. Cooper announced on Wednesday he would delay starting Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, keeping North Carolina in Phase 2 until mid-July.
One new addition to the VEC budget is an $87,000 expenditure for the inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon and the Guardians of the Atlantic 5K race in Elizabeth City. The race was scheduled to be run Sept. 19 but was postponed to this spring because of COVID-19. VEC is projecting on receiving $80,000 in revenue from sponsorship fees and runner-entry fees from the event.
The race, which organizers hope includes a full marathon in 2022, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city.
The TDA board will vote on next year’s $699,258 budget at its meeting today. The board will also vote on doubling its Matching Marketing Grant Program to $30,500 and set guidelines for the program for the next fiscal year.
This fiscal year, the TDA steered tourism money to 11 different recipients. The grants ranged from $9,000 for Elizabeth City State University’s homecoming celebration to $500 for a Juneteenth celebration. But because of COVID-19, not all the money was awarded because numerous events were canceled.
The direct awards have been phased out in next year’s budget in favor of the Matching Marketing Grant Program, which requires a one-to-one match by the recipient.
The 11 groups that in the past received money from the TDA are eligible to apply for the marketing grants as long as the event encourages tourism and creates economic impact from visitor spending.
Originally, the matching marketing grants were designated for new, expanded or enhanced events and the marketing money had to be spent at least 40 miles from Pasquotank County. But those guidelines, if approved, will be waived in the next fiscal year because of the coronavirus.
“We have loosened the guidelines quite a bit,” Ruffieux said. “An existing program can apply for the money and we have also loosened the restrictions where the advertising dollars can be spent.’’