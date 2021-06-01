Visit Elizabeth City officials are forecasting that the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. could negatively affect tourism in the next fiscal year.
VEC is forecasting that occupancy tax revenue will increase just $5,000 to $675,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
VEC plans to use the national public relations firm MMGY NJF to help with crisis public relations in the wake of Brown’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
VEC, which has budgeted $58,000 for the public relations help, started looking for a public relations firm months before the shooting but recently revised the scope of work that will performed.
The Tourism Development Authority was advised last week that projections show that occupancy tax revenues in the current fiscal year will be 67 percent higher than originally budgeted.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VEC forecasted in spring 2020 that occupancy tax revenues in the current fiscal year would be $400,913. However, projections as of May 24 show that tax revenue at around $670,000.
A strong increase in visitation to the area was expected in the coming months as the nation comes out of the pandemic.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said before Brown’s death the TDA was expecting a larger jump in occupancy tax revenue in the next fiscal year.
Ruffieux added that a budget is nothing more than a best guess.
“Given Elizabeth City’s unique situation and the current climate due to the current social unrest in the aftermath of (the shooting death of) Andrew Brown Jr., we have actually tempered that back to just that very modest increase,” Ruffieux said. “We wanted to be conservative in planning the budget for next year.”
Ruffieux has sought advice by reaching out to other communities, including Minneapolis, Charlottesville and Louisville, that have suffered social unrest, including some in the wake of other deadly police shootings.
“The (tourism) impacts have varied quite a bit for each of those destinations,” Ruffieux said. “I would say we don’t know the answer to that (impact) yet. The wound needs to heal a little bit before we can start looking at how do we fix the business part of how it impacted the destination.”
The public relations contract started Tuesday and Ruffieux said she has a conference call with the firm scheduled for today to discuss strategy.
The TDA also got an update last week on the budget for the first in-person U.S. Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K scheduled for March. The VEC is expecting to generate $250,000 in revenue from the event, which is expected to attract 6,000 runners and 4,000 spectators to the city. The agency is budgeting $230,000 in expenses for the race.
Held virtually this year because of the pandemic, the Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K attracted around 10,000 runners when it was held in April.
Some of the biggest expenses for the upcoming March 5, 2022 race include T-shirts and finishing medals for runners, security, porta-potties, post-race food and event photography. There's also the cost of the company that will provide the timing services for the race.
“We have to pay for the Coast Guard Band to come here so they can be a part of it,” Ruffieux said. “T-shirts and finisher medals, those are expensive. There is a fair amount of budget for marketing.’’
Ruffieux is hoping to launch race registration on Aug. 4, which is also Coast Guard Day. Next year’s race will also be run virtually for runners who can’t make the trip to the city.