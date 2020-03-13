Elizabeth City’s tourism agency has created a web page to announce events that have been canceled or rescheduled due to the area’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The travel advisory page is located at the Visit Elizabeth City website, visitelizabethcity.com. At the homepage, scroll down and click on the “travel advisory update” button.
The list of cancellations is compiled from events that were originally posted at the website’s event calendar.
“As we are notified of event cancellations, we will be removing them from our event calendar,” the website states. “Please check it regularly.”
As of 5 p.m. Friday the following events had been canceled or rescheduled, according to VisitEC.
• CIAA Softball Roundup, scheduled this weekend;
• All Elizabeth City State University home softball games through April 15;
• All Mid-Atlantic Christian University events through March 31;
• Page After Page bookstore’s St. Patrick’s Day party, scheduled Tuesday;
• All Arts of the Albemarle events through March 31;
• Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch, scheduled April 1;
• The Elizabeth City State University Jazz Festival, scheduled April 7;
• The College of The Albemarle Literary Festival, scheduled April 9;
• Performances of COA’s “The Little Princess,” scheduled April 17-26; and
• The Love Your River Festival, postponed from April 18 till April 17, 2021.
“While we are disappointed not to be able to offer these experiences, the health and safety of our visitors and residents is always our first priority,” the web page states. “As events are rescheduled, we will announce new dates in the future.”
In addition, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation officials announced Friday that volleyball games and practices scheduled for Friday evening had been canceled, as had a basketball tournament scheduled for today.
Dexter Harris, parks and recreation director, said officials planned to meet Monday to discuss whether further cancellations were warranted.
Currituck County Parks and Recreation officials, meanwhile, have announced they’ve cancelled the spring seasons for both youth soccer and volleyball.
Also suspended are the spring seasons for youth baseball and softball, they said. That decision will be reassessed after April 6.
The Currituck Library has also canceled the ecoEXPLORE “Our Green World” program on Tuesday and Thursday and the Knapp Legacy presentation on Thursday.
More information about event cancellations in Currituck will be posted at https://co.currituck.nc.us/news/coronavirus-information-for-nc/.