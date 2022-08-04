...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northwestern Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, east central Bertie,
southeastern Gates, northwestern Currituck and Chowan Counties
through 800 PM EDT...
At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
Belvidere, or near Winfall, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, South Mills, Chapanoke, Cape Colony, Tyner, Snug
Harbor, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner,
Burgess, Valhalla, Moyock and Pasquotank.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Visiting Main Street chiefs laud Harbor of Hospitality
Directors and staff from Main Street programs across North Carolina who are gathered in downtown Elizabeth City this week for their annual meeting say they've found inspiration in the Harbor of Hospitality for the work they do in their own cities.
Lizzie Morrison, executive director of Downtown Mount Airy Inc., took notice of the way history is being preserved as new businesses are coming to the city's downtown district.
"Elizabeth City has done a great job renovating historic buildings," Morrison said.
An important part of the work in downtown Elizabeth City also has been the creation of public spaces such as Pailin's Alley that are great gathering places for residents, she said.
"These are projects that the other Main Street directors that are here find inspiring and want to bring back to our own cities and do something similar," Morrison said.
Sarah Edwards of Smithfield said the waterfront in Elizabeth City is a huge asset. She said the community is doing a good job of capitalizing on it through development of businesses in waterfront structures — such as the Seven Sounds Brewing Company where the Main Street directors are meeting this week — and the availability of AirBnB offerings in the waterfront area.
The changes that have taken place in downtown Elizabeth City over the past few years are especially striking for Susan Kellum, who grew up in the Beaufort County community of Chocowinity and recalls visiting here as a child.
"I am absolutely amazed at the progress that has been made here," Kellum said.
Kellum, who is marketing and communications coordinator for Historic Downtown Wilson, said the new wayfinding signs are especially helpful for visitors.
Filling once-vacant spaces with new, thriving businesses does not simply happen, Kellum said. The trend is the result of intentional planning, which is what the NC Main Street program helps to foster in Main Street communities across the state, she said.
Visiting Main Street directors said Thursday morning before the start of a conference session that they were looking forward to eating at local restaurants and seeing more of what downtown Elizabeth City has to offer,
"You have got a great downtown," Montague said.
Deborah Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., said last week that downtown Elizabeth City is excited about hosting the Main Street directors here,
Liz Parham, director of NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center at the N.C. Department of Commerce, said Thursday morning that Main Street directors from across the state and staff from her office are pleased to be in Elizabeth City this week.