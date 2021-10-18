The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 put an end to a decade of year-over-year growth in visitor spending in Pasquotank County.
Visit North Carolina reported last week that visitor spending in the county dropped just over 19% to $56.2 million last year. Tourists spent around $70 million in 2019.
“We all knew this was coming, it’s just not fun to look at those numbers,” said Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux.
Currituck County, however, was one of 14 counties across the state that showed an increase in tourist spending despite the pandemic, jumping 3% in 2020 to $375.4 million.
Occupancy tax revenue in Pasquotank was off 21% in 2020 but those numbers through August of this year show a big rebound in lodging tax collections. In July, occupancy tax revenue was around $110,000 as compared to just over $80,000 in 2019 for the same month.
Ruffieux called January and February occupancy tax collections solid but said the rest of the year so far has produced “record-breaking collections” compared to 2019.
“It’s amazing because 2019 was our best year ever,” Ruffieux said. “We are doing phenomenally well but the question is how long will that last.”
Ruffieux said “almost every” tourism destination in the U.S. is seeing the same thing right now.
“The only communities that are not seeing what we are seeing are those that rely almost solely on convention and business travel,” she said.
While Pasquotank saw a drop in tourism revenue, the county fared better last year than most of the state, which saw a 32% drop to $20 billion. North Carolina, however, ranked fifth in the country in tourism visitation.
“We did OK compared to some of our peer communities,” Ruffieux said.
Ruffieux said Pasquotank’s proximity to the Outer Banks and its rural setting helped soften the blow a year ago and that will continue to be an asset moving forward.
“People could still travel here and do a weekend getaway and not be in the big city crowds,” Ruffieux said. “Travel research is still showing people want to be outdoors and be away from crowds. We are set up for a successful future. We have several advantages that our peer communities don’t have.’’
The state report also showed that just over 500 people are employed in travel and tourism in Pasquotank with an annual payroll of almost $16 million. The city and county also collected $2.7 million in local taxes from visitors and that saved every household in the county $329 in taxes in 2020.
Visit North Carolina reported that visitor spending in Currituck totaled $375.4 million in 2020. Food and beverage spending totaled $124 million while spending on lodging was $93.5 million.
Currituck Travel and Tourism Director Tameron Kugler said the county was able to escape many of the negative impacts of the pandemic due to the unique nature of “our short-term vacation rental accommodations.”
“As a predominantly drive-to market, our visitors can travel with their family unit by car to their vacation rental property with minimal to no contact upon arrival, if choosing to do so,” Kugler said. “In addition, our remote coastal environment is abundantly rich in open space and outdoor activities. For the safety conscious, we were an ideal travel destination during a time of significant uncertainty.”
Kugler said more tourists have flocked to Currituck this spring, summer and into the fall in greater numbers than last year. She said advanced bookings for 2022 may result in another “record-breaking year.”
“We feel extremely fortunate that visitors old and new continue to come back to Corolla and the Currituck Outer Banks,” Kugler said. “Although it is still too early to predict the 2022 season, we are hearing from many of our vacation rental management companies that bookings are ahead of last year at this time.”
Tourism generated 2,247 jobs in Currituck with a annual payroll of $88.5 million. Tourism, according to the report, generated $17.6 million in local tax revenue and $12.7 million in state tax revenue.
As a result, each Currituck resident pays $1,083 less in local and state taxes each year, the report states.
Occupancy tax revenue in Currituck this past July jumped 42 percent to around $4.2 million as compared to July of 2020 when it was around $2.9 million. This past August showed a modest jump of around $22,000 to $4,042,114 as compared to August 2020.
Currituck reported a slight decrease in September of around $90,000 to $3.9 million compared to the same month last year. Occupancy tax revenue the first 10 days of October totaled $321,000.