A local volunteer working with people who are homeless says the prevalence of people without stable housing may worsen before it gets better.
Rose Whitehurst, who volunteers with the SOULS Ministry in Elizabeth City, said she believes the current number of people in the community who are homeless is probably close to what it was last year.
“I do think in the future it’s going to get worse,” she said.
Whitehurst said inflation, and in particular rising prices for essential items such as food and utilities, is one of the factors that prevents people on extremely limited budgets from being able to afford housing.
Whitehurst said it’s a common misconception that people who are homeless do not have jobs. Some of them do, she said, but don’t earn enough money to be able to pay for stable housing.
Whitehurst said even something as basic as establishing how many people in the community are homeless is a difficult question because some people who are not sleeping on the street or in traditional encampments of homeless people are nevertheless in an unstable situation.
Examples include people who are temporarily living in the homes of family members or friends, or living in garages, sheds or porches at the home of family members. Others live in abandoned buildings or in their cars, she said.
Although there might have been times in the past when people who were homeless were living in tent communities in patches of woods or in other kinds of congregate settings, “that’s not the case now,” Whitehurst said.
Each January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities receiving federal homeless grant funds to conduct a Point-in-Time count of all homeless or sheltered people. A Point-in-Time count typically happens on one night in the last 10 days of the month.
Staff at River City Community Development Corp. are scheduled to conduct Elizabeth City’s annual Point-in-Time count later this month. River City CDC helps people who are homeless by paying for nights at local hotels, but the nonprofit is currently waiting for additional funding in order to be able to resume that program.
Some churches and area nonprofits also provide some emergency housing funds on a limited basis, but the need regularly pushes the limits of what is available.
Area churches used to operate a ministry called Room at the Inn but that was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed, she said.
Whitehurst also said it’s her understanding that Elizabeth City doesn’t have any homeless shelters operating right now.
In the past years, SOULS has referred families with children to social services, offered emergency shelter to about 55 people, helped 10 people secure permanent housing, assisted three people in securing employment, provided emergency heat for three people, and funded one client for a drug rehab program.
The organization also has passed out coats, socks, shoes, blankets, survival bags, sleeping bags, clothes and many other winter items, in addition to operating its ongoing meals ministry.
Whitehurst said SOULS is focusing increasingly on serving as a resource for people, helping to steer them toward other resources that are available. A retired social worker, a SOULS volunteer, is helping with those efforts, she said.
SOULS has provided referrals to rehab, bought bus tickets so people could get home to their families, helped people get housing and others find furniture for their houses.
“Sometimes we are the first point of entry in this town for people who are in need,” Whitehurst said.