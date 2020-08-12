WINDSOR — Clad in neon-orange and blaze-yellow T-shirts, volunteers were spread across the tornado-devastated landscape in Bertie County on Saturday like beacons of hope.
Many of the volunteers started arriving just hours after an Aug. 4 tornado spawned by Hurricane Isaias ripped through a 10-mile stretch of southern Bertie, killing two and injuring at least 25. The twister completely destroyed 26 homes, left eight unsafe for occupancy and damaged more than 200, particularly on Morning and Woodard roads.
Traveling from Greenville and across the state, volunteers have continued their relief efforts this week, delivering aid and comfort to more than 500 people affected by the storm.
“We love helping people,” said Susan Vannoy of North Wilkesboro, a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief. In Windsor, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are helping with tree removal and tarping roofs, among other tasks.
“This is what God has called us to do,” she said. “My husband was a minister for many years. We felt the Lord was calling us to do disaster relief.”
Bertie County officials said multiple volunteer organizations have moved in quickly to distribute supplies, clean up debris, cook meals, tarp roofs and mud out houses.
On Saturday, residents’ personal belongings — artifacts from happier times — were scattered among smashed vehicles, busted home-appliances, twisted metal and soggy insulation.
A toddler’s bright red bicycle, its training wheels mangled, was embedded 25 feet up in a tree twisted with electrical lines, metal siding and roofing material.
Many of the volunteers were easily identifiable by the brightly colored T-shirts they wore. Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were clad in orange and North Carolina Baptists on Mission volunteers wore yellow.
The COVID-19 pandemic is complicating how organizations bring in teams of volunteers. Samaritan’s Purse usually draws volunteers from across the country to help in times of crisis. For the Bertie recovery effort, however, the organization is currently relying on day-volunteers — those who live within just a few hours’ drive.
According Vannoy, the organization is unable to house large groups overnight due to restrictions to help slow the virus. She and her husband, Tom, are “site team leaders,” she said. They left for Windsor immediately when they received the call to help with storm recovery.
They are among a few volunteer leaders being housed at Ross Baptist Church in Windsor. Howard Carter, a site team leader with Samaritan’s Purse from Tennessee, was with them.
“Normally, I get a group of people I work with for several days. But they are trying to make sure everyone is safe,” he said. “The amazing thing is — the volunteers come. Instead of relying on people coming in from halfway across the United States staying for a week, we are dealing with people who come just day-to-day.”
On Saturday, Carter led volunteers from Chapel Hill, Askewville and Pittsboro, and his group included a college student, a doctor, a postal service worker and a pastor.
North Carolina Baptists on Mission is providing hot meals to Bertie residents twice a day, drive-though style, at Cedar Landing Baptist Church.
The group also has disaster recovery teams on site helping with tree removal and cleanup. BOM also is relying on day-volunteers from counties close to the disaster site.
Other groups assisting victims in Windsor are the Red Cross, Team Rubicon, United Methodist Men and the Civil Air Patrol.
The CAP N.C. Wing helped distribute bottled water and ready-to-eat meals and other supplies for families at Cedar Landing.
On Morning Road, Thelma Tate suffered substantial damage to her home and property. Samaritan’s Purse helped clean up her yard Saturday and tarp her roof.
“This meant so much to me,” the 80-year-old resident said. “This meant my life — it means I don’t have to kill myself picking up and moving this all this stuff alone.”
Farther up the road, Lockwood Craig Jr.’s home was in pieces — no longer inhabitable. On Saturday, orange-shirted helpers from Samaritan’s Purse worked to clear his yard of downed trees and debris.
“I lost everything I got,” he said. “Three vehicles, everything. But, God saved my soul.”
Craig said he was asleep when the tornado came. His phone alerted him that it was coming, then he heard what others have described as the sound of a train.
He said he crawled through his hallway while debris fell around him and his roof caved in. He escaped by crawling up a ladder and through a window.
“I thought I was going on home,” he said. “I ain’t lying. I was scared to death.”
Craig said he then crawled along the ground to his neighbor’s house, making sure he avoided downed electrical lines.
He and his neighbor then drove to a hotel for the night.
“I know it was God who saved me,” he said.
In Greenville, organizations collected supplies for victims during an impromptu emergency donation on Friday outside Walmart on Greenville Boulevard. The Rev. Rodney Coles of Interfaith Clergy and Paul Dunn of N.C. Volunteer Organizations Active in a Disaster headed up the effort. Two Men and a Truck donated a truck.
Dunn said he was currently working on rescue efforts in eight counties across North and South Carolina affected by Isaias.
“We are exhausted, but this really lifts your spirits. This is not just Pitt County showing love to Bertie, this is lifting our spirits, too,” said Dunn.
The Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than $24,000 in less than seven days, according to the Bertie County website.
The first disbursement went out Wednesday.
“We know this money is desperately needed right now by these families to cover (the costs of) food, temporary housing, and other personal assistance for themselves and their families,” said County Manager Juan Vaughan II. “These are trying times, and this is hopefully the first of many rounds of relief that we can provide to our citizens most impacted.”