Volunteers help at Mobile Food Bank

Kimberly Gause (left) and Turis Dillard fill a wagon with grocery items distributed by volunteers at Food Bank of the Albemarle’s mobile food truck in the parking lot at Sheep-Harney Elementary School in Elizabeth City, Thursday afternoon. Gause said she and Dillard live within walking distance of the school. City and county law enforcement officers helped load the groceries into residents’ vehicles as they filed through the service lane one at a time.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance