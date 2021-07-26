Pasquotank County is drawing praise from a statewide voter advocacy group for becoming the first county in North Carolina to adopt a resolution supporting a fair redistricting process.
Jennifer Bremer of the N.C. League of Women Voters praised county officials Saturday for agreeing to conduct an open, transparent and nonpartisan redistricting process for the county’s board of commissioner districts.
The county’s process, adopted on July 12, calls for Pasquotank residents to have three opportunities this fall to weigh in on a new redistricting plan for four of the seven seats on the county Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted unanimously to conduct three public meetings on the redistricting plan: Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
“It’s signed and sealed and they have committed themselves to an open process,” Bremer said.
Bremer made her remarks at a meeting of the Northeastern North Carolina chapter of the League of Women Voters about the upcoming redistricting of local and statewide districts. Over two dozen people attended the event, including county commissioners Cecil Perry and Bill Sterritt, Superior Court Judge Eula Reid and Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker.
Before the county hearings are held, however, Pasquotank first has to receive the 2020 Census data needed to redraw the county’s Northern Outside, Northern Inside, Southern Outside and Southern Inside districts. The census data has no impact on the three at-large commissioner seats on the board.
Pasquotank expects to receive the 2020 Census numbers on Aug. 16 and the county must have a redistricting plan in place by Nov. 17, which is the deadline set by the state for counties to redistrict. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years.
Each of the four county districts have to have about the same number of registered voters. If the census data shows a 5 percent or more difference in any of the four districts then Pasquotank must draw new districts.
The city is also waiting on the census data to redraw the four wards in the city. Each of the wards is represented by two City Council members. The city has not yet announced a redistricting plan that must be in place by December.
“They will have to be redrawn if any district is more than 5 percent out of line, up or down,” Bremer said, referring to the city wards.
Bremer said fair districts are just as important at the local level as they are for seats in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress.
“There are many things that county commissioners decide,” Bremer said. “They have control of the budget for the sheriff. The sheriff is independently elected but they get money from the county commissioners. They decide which schools get repaired and which schools don’t get repaired.”
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said the organization will be watching the redistricting process very closely.
“We are going to dissect the maps,” Rivers said. “They will post the maps before those meetings but we need those maps posted way ahead of time. We need time to review them before we show up at the meetings.’’
Perry is one of two Blacks on the Board of Commissioners; At-large Commissioner Charles Jordan is the other. Perry represents the Southern Inside, which is the only minority-majority district in the county.
Perry has long advocated drawing districts that would increase minority representation on the board, and he encouraged citizens to get involved in redistricting.
Perry noted that there have only been five Black county commissioners to have served on the Board of Commissioners — a number he described as pathetic.
“Right now, we are approximately 40 percent of this population,” Perry said, referring to Pasquotank. “About 4 percent are non-white. That 3 or 4 percent could be hiding because nobody wants to be Black with the way we are treated.”
Bremer said the General Assembly will again have sole power of redistricting at the state level but urged citizens to lobby for an independent nonpartisan commission be put in charge of redistricting in the future.
“When politicians draw their own lines, voters lose,” Bremer said. “Both sides have done it.’’
The new districts will be used for the March Republican and Democratic primaries and the November general election. Five of the seven board seats will be on the 2022 ballot.
City voters will go to the polls in the March primary to vote for mayor and the eight council seats.