Angela Cobb

Angela Cobb, candidate for Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Board of Education, campaigns at the Pasquotank Elementary polling site late Tuesday morning.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank County voters appeared to send several messages in Tuesday's nonpartisan school board election, but one that stood out is that prior experience in education is important for seats on the district's governing board.

Voters choose two recently retired educators, Angela Spear Cobb and Tommy Old, for two of the four open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education. Two incumbent school board members, Pam Pureza and board Chairwoman Sharon Warden, were re-elected to the other two seats.