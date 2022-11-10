Pasquotank County voters appeared to send several messages in Tuesday's nonpartisan school board election, but one that stood out is that prior experience in education is important for seats on the district's governing board.
Voters choose two recently retired educators, Angela Spear Cobb and Tommy Old, for two of the four open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education. Two incumbent school board members, Pam Pureza and board Chairwoman Sharon Warden, were re-elected to the other two seats.
Incumbent George Archuleta lost his bid for re-election, according to unofficial results.
Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris finished third, collecting 3,670 votes or 16.97%. Carol Peterson was next with 3,396 votes, or 15.7%. Tara White finished fifth with 2,325 votes or 10.75%. There were also 87 write-in votes.
In the Outside City Limits race, Warden finished with 5,672 votes, or 27.8%, and Old finished second with 4,935 votes, or 24.19%.
First-time candidate Tony Sawyer finished third, collecting 3,587 votes, or 17.58%. Archuleta finished fourth with 3,368 votes, or 16.51%. Andrea Leigh Rosewall finished in fifth with 2,756 votes, or 13.51%.
On Wednesday, Warden thanked those who supported her bid for re-election.
"Thank you to all those who supported me," she said. "I am very excited about the opportunity to continue working hard for ECPPS and with (Superintendent) Dr. (Keith) Parker."
Warden said she sought re-election because she wants to continue to raise the school district to a level of excellence. With Parker taking over as superintendent in July, Warden is excited for the district's future.
"We have new leadership; we have an excellent professional staff, as well as incredible support personnel, and our students are extremely capable of success in whatever future they choose," Warden said.
The more-than-usual number of school board candidates this year indicates more local residents are willing to get involved in improving the county's public schools, according to Warden.
"The number of candidates choosing to enter the race tells me that our community is ready to do their part to propel ECPPS to the top," she said. "After all, it is exactly what our students deserve. It is my sincere hope that our board will continue working together in a civil and collegial manner, lending our superintendent all the support he will need to continue moving forward with enthusiasm and positive energy."
Archuleta, too, said the number of school board candidates reflected residents' desire for change in the school system. He said he was disappointed that he lost his re-election bid but thanked everyone who supported him during his four years on the school board.
"I did my best," he said.
Asked why he thought he won a school board seat in Tuesday's election, Old said he believes it's because voters were seeking a change in direction on the school board, and thought that he and Cobb, both with prior experience working in the district, could help lead it.
"I think people in the county, even if they didn't have a child in the schools, were ready for a change in direction," he said.
Old noted that ECPPS' annual grades on the N.C. Department of Public Instruction's report cards, going back to 2015 when they were first issued, "have either stayed the same or gone down every year." He dates the stasis to when former Superintendent Linwood Williams' contract wasn't renewed, noting scores haven't improved since.
Old said he and Cobb can't effect change on their own, and that delivering it won't happen overnight.
"But we've got to go in a different direction," he said. "We have seen a school system that has evolved from fairly high functioning ... to one that now is not."
Old retired from ECPPS in July 2021. A former business teacher at Pasquotank High School, his last job with the district was as curriculum and instruction management coordinator for the Career and Technical Education program.
Old said he's "looking forward to getting started" on the school board. He said he had spoken to ECPPS Superintendent Parker on Wednesday, who told him he was "looking forward" to getting down to work with the new board members.
"I think that Dr. Parker has some ideas to change direction," Old said. "Some other superintendents had ideas, too, but looking forward, I'm hoping we can start to change things."
Cobb, who is a retired educator and former principal at Northeastern High School, said her experience as a principal at both an elementary and high school "have given me insight into the dynamics" of how schools operate."
"I have relished the opportunity to tell the story of the school, the students and staff there, the positive things occurring and focusing on growth and pride in the school environment and its achievements," she said. "At the district level as a board member, I have the opportunity to do the same with the entire school district; not just one school but 13."
Cobb said she recognizes that the role of principal and school board are different, and as the latter she won't be involved in the daily operations at any school.
"I do not however plan to be a 'two-meeting-a-month-only' participant," she said. "I want to be involved with students, staff, families and other stakeholders in whatever ways I can that make the most difference."
Pureza couldn't be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.