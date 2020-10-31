Cindy Watts wanted to make sure she got to see her vice president.
The 66-year-old Moyock resident got in line at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport Saturday morning around 8 a.m. — 3½ hours before airport staff let anyone in for Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at a "Make America Great Again" Victory Rally and a full 5½ hours before Pence arrived for the event.
"I want to see my vice president," Watts said. "I have no problem with the way our country is being run by these guys."
By "these guys," she meant Pence and President Donald Trump, who are on the Tuesday's ballot against their challengers, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Watts said she would like to see Pence run for president in the future.
Virginia Wasserberg, 40, drove down from Virginia Beach for Pence's visit to Elizabeth City. She said the most important issue for her is abortion. She said she also is concerned about the economy and the military.
"The Trump economy was booming before the coronavirus pandemic hit," Wasserberg said.
She believes if Trump and Pence are re-elected the economy will come back stronger than ever.
"The Trump economy has already proven itself," she said.
Wasserberg said her support for Trump and Pence is stronger than ever.
"In 2016 it was more 'Trump to stop Hillary,'" Wasserberg acknowledged. "And now for me it's more Trump because he has done a good job and I believe he will do a good job again."
Bob Denton, 61, of Hertford, said he supports Trump because of his success with the economy and commitment to policing and secure borders. Denton said he believes the president has strong momentum in North Carolina and will win the state on Tuesday.
Several recent polls put Biden slightly ahead of Trump in a state that is must-win for the president, but the lead in each poll is within the margin of error. Because of the state's importance to a Trump victory, both Trump and Pence have been visiting the state multiple times in recent weeks. Prior to flying into Elizabeth City, Pence flew in for a rally in another smaller North Carolina community: Elm City in Wilson County.
Sean Barragan, 43, of Elizabeth City, said he supports Trump mainly because of the economy and national security.
Speaking before the vice president's arrival, Sean Barragan of Elizabeth City said he hoped to hear Pence address the nation's COVID-19 response and what the federal government will be doing next.
"I just look forward to hearing a plan to move forward with the coronavirus," he said.
The day of the vice president's visit saw one of the largest reports of new daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began: more than 2,800. As of Saturday, more than 274,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina. More than 4,300 deaths in the state have been connected to the virus.
In Pasquotank County, the number of COVID cases nearly 900 on Friday, only 132 of which were active. Nearly 730 people who've contracted the virus have recovered from it and there have been 35 deaths.
While masks were passed out to rally attendees who didn't have one, a rough estimate had about 40 percent of those in attendance wearing one. A number of the masks being worn had the word "NRA" — for the National Rifle Association — splashed across the front. Some contained ironic messages, like "This mask is useless."
Barragan said he also hoped to hear more about economic policy and health care.
"I know he's already doing a lot," Barragan added, referring to Trump.
Donald Ferrell, 66, of Hertford, said he is especially concerned about violence in the nation's cities. He said many of the so-called "peaceful protests" in those cities are violent rather than peaceful.
"If it's peaceful it's fine," he said. "But breaking into somebody's store is not protest — it's robbery."
Ferrell also expressed concern about the future of the U.S. Supreme Court, even with the current 6-3 conservative supermajority.
"Democrats are talking about packing the court and all that mess," Ferrell said.
Ferrell was referring to a push by more progressive elements of the Democratic Party, particularly since Republicans' push to install Judge Amy Comey Barrett on the court before election day, for increasing the size of the Supreme Court from nine justices.
Travis Ferrell, 35, of Hertford, said his biggest concern is gun rights.
"I'm all about my Second Amendment and I hope Pence talks about that," he said. "My Second Amendment rights is the only thing I'm really concerned about."
Dru Thompson, 72, of Elizabeth City, was standing in line among the Trump supporters but said she has a different point of view. She said she doesn't think Trump is trustworthy.
"I want Pence to be the president — not Trump," she said.
The vice president is much more trustworthy, she said. "Pence is straighter than Trump is."
Tony Hosenauer, 44, of Elizabeth City, said he supports Trump because of the economy, immigration, and because he wants to maintain law and order. Citing recent gains in gross domestic product — it grew by a record 33 percent in the third quarter — Hosenauer said he "absolutely" believes the economy will come back stronger than ever with Trump's continued leadership.
He also said he believes there will soon be an effective, safe COVID vaccine.
A BBC report said last week that 11 potential vaccines for COVID-19 are now in their final trials. While the results of those trials may be available by year's end, most health experts don't expect a vaccine to be widely available until the middle of next year.
Michael Mask, 56, of Elizabeth City, said abortion and gun rights are the two most important issues to him. Trump has stood firm against abortion and for gun rights, he said.
Mask said he is very happy about the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court. "I think that was the best decision the president ever made was (nominating) Judge Amy Coney Barrett," he said.
Mask said the only thing he wishes Trump would do differently is not constantly lash out at those who disagree with him.
"Sometimes he could just shut his mouth," Mask said. "But in fairness, he gets bad press. All they do is badmouth him and cause problems."
Gabe Hodges, 38, of Elizabeth City, said his top concern is protecting freedom of speech, which he said he believes Trump is doing. Hodges believes freedom of expression would be weakened under a Biden presidency.
Terry Roughton, 65, of Perquimans County, said he supports a strong military and strong police forces. He said he retired from the Coast Guard with 23 years service, worked presidential security for President Gerald Ford, and has voted Republican since President Nixon.
Roughton said he hopes in a next term Trump will either present an alternative to the Affordable Care Act or work to see that the present law is "cleaned up and clarified." ACA is not all bad but it needs a lot of work, he said.
Trump opposes the ACA and said during a recent "60 Minutes" interview that he hopes a lawsuit seeking to overturn the lawsuit is successful.
America needs strong borders, including a wall at the southern border, Roughton said. Immigrants should come in legally and contribute to the economy rather than be a burden, he said.