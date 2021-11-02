HERTFORD — Turnout for today's municipal elections in Hertford and Winfall has picked up since the morning.
As of 10 a.m. only 59 voters had cast ballots in the two towns' elections. By 2 p.m., however, that number had doubled to 130.
Nearly 100 of the votes were cast in Hertford's election, with the lion's share in East Hertford precinct at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Only 22 votes had been cast in the West Hertford precinct at Louise’s Event Center at 2151 New Hope Road.
That's still small, however, compared to the 341 early votes cast for the Hertford election during the one-stop period.
Thirty-three votes had been cast in the Winfall election as of 2 p.m. Winfall voters are casting their ballots in Parkville precinct at the Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.
Voting continues at East Hertford, West Hertford and Parksville precincts until 7:30 p.m.
At stake in the Hertford election are two seats on the council. Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III are seeking re-election. They are being challenged by first-time candidates Sandra Anderson, Martha Borders, and Connie Brothers and former councilor Gracie Felton. The top two vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms.
In Winfall, Valery McDonald and Preston White are competing for two four-year terms on the Winfall Town Council. Incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond did not file to seek re-election. Only eight early votes had been cast in Winfall's election as of Friday.
A number of voters have said they are seeking change in today's election. That presumably would favor two of the four challengers.
Henry and Gail House, who moved to Hertford in July, both mentioned water and sewer infrastructure as a topic they are especially concerned about. They also voted today at East Hertford precinct.
Henry House said his top concern is to have a well-functioning town council that is able to conduct business. He also said he likes the Riverfront and Community Development Plan and believes it will benefit the entire town.
Gail House said she would like to see more opportunity for young people to be able to remain in town and work and raise a family here.
"It would be nice to have more businesses come to town," she said, adding the town council has a role to play in promoting business development.
At least one voter, however, said she cast her ballot for Jackson and Felton — a former town councilor — because of the concern they show for the Black community, and especially for young people.
"We're just looking for someone who can help the youth, get more youth programs in the town," Jameesha Riddick, 29, said. "We don't have anything for the youth."