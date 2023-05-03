Voters in Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford and Winfall will have to produce photo identification to cast a ballot in this fall's municipal elections.
The Republican-majority N.C. Supreme Court last week upheld a photo voter identification law passed almost five years ago that previous court rulings had struck down as being racially biased. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling the N.C. Board of Elections said that a voter ID will be required beginning with this fall’s municipal elections across the state.
Filing for Elizabeth City’s Oct. 10 election begins at the Pasquotank Board of Elections Office at 1409 Parkview Drive Friday, July 7, at noon and ends Friday, July 21, at noon. The mayor's job and all eight City Council seats will be on the ballot. Early voting for the election begins Sept. 21 and ends on Oct. 7. The filing fee for all offices is $10.
In Edenton, Herford and Winfall, the filing period also will be from July 7 at noon to July 21 at noon. Filling in Chowan will be at the Board of Elections Office at Suite D, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton. Filing in Hertford and Winfall will be at the Perquimans Board of Elections Office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford.
The election in all three municipalities will be Nov. 7 and the early voting period will be Oct. 19 to Nov. 4. In Edenton, the mayor's job and three council seats — 1st Ward, 2nd Ward and at-large — will be on the ballot. In Hertford and Winfall, the mayor's job and two council seats will be on the ballot. The filing fee for all offices in the three towns is $5.
Some acceptable forms of photo ID include a valid state driver’s license, or a state driver’s license that has been expired for less than a year; a U.S. passport; a valid out-of-state driver’s license if a voter registered in the state within 90 days of the election; some military or veterans identification cards; some Tribal Enrollment cards; approved state or local government employee photo identifications; and some approved student identification cards.
If a voter does not have an approved photo identification card then the state will provide a free voter identification card at their local board of elections office.
Pasquotank Director of Elections Emma Tate said Monday she is still waiting on guidance from the state’s Board of Elections on how to proceed with issuing state voter identification cards for those without an acceptable form of picture identification. But she said the county already has the equipment to issue those cards and that the elections staff have already been trained to issue IDs.
Perquimans Director of Elections Jackie Greene and Chowan Director of Elections Terrence S. Meyers also said they're awaiting similar guidance from state election officials.
"We are waiting for further instructions from the state before we re-start the ID process in our office," Meyers said in an email. "The state has to give us clear instructions as to what is required for us to give a valid picture ID to someone." We also need to know "what paperwork qualifies for the issuing of an official state picture ID. This is not clear to our office a this time."
Meyers said Chowan's election office also will likely need "some training as well" before it starts issuing photo IDs.
Tate said she has heard of no timetable for when the state Board of Elections will issue that guidance.
“Not a clue,” Tate said.
The March 2020 primary election in North Carolina was supposed to have been the first in which state voters would have been required to show a photo ID to cast a ballot.
That’s because in 2018, 55% of state voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring a photo identification to vote in North Carolina. State lawmakers subsequently approved a law that implements the constitutional requirement.
But that requirement was blocked by a federal judge about three months before the March 2020 primary.
Tate said the county’s elections office processed well over 100 state voter identification cards before the federal judge’s ruling.
“Back in 2019 when they first dispersed the machines to the counties, I learned how to do that,” Tate said. “I don’t know if the software has changed. But if it hasn’t been changed, we know how to do it.’’
Susan Campbell, acting elections director in Chowan, said the agency didn't process any voter ID cards before the judge's ruling. Greene, who took over as director in Perquimans last July, wasn't immediately sure how many the office processed prior to the judge's ruling.
Once Pasquotank gets the go-ahead from the state to start issuing photo identification cards for people that need them, Tate said that the process should be quick one if nothing has changed from 2019.
Back in 2019, a person had to be a registered voter before filling out an ID application and they needed to have an expired form of acceptable photo identification or provide their social security number. If a person was not registered they had to go through that process before applying for a voter ID.
“I’m not sure how it is going to go this time because I don’t know if changes over the past four years will affect how the process works now,” Tate said. “I can’t say exactly what the procedure will be.’’
Tate believes the cards issued in 2019 will still be valid since they had an expiration date of 10 years but she added she has to wait on guidance from the state.
“I can’t say,” Tate said.
The state’s Supreme Court also ruled last week in another decision that convicted felons could not have their voting rights restored until they had served out their entire sentence, which includes post-release supervision, probation and parole.
A lower court had previously ruled that convicted felons who were not in jail could register to vote and cast their ballot.
Tate said prior to last week’s ruling that the county’s election’s office would periodically receive felon lists from the state board of those in jail for a felony conviction. The county would then remove those voters from the rolls.
“They (state elections board) will have to change all their systems to implement the new guidance from the court,” Tate said. “That will probably take a little bit of time but they are working on that from what they have told us.”
Tate said that once the state board issues its guidance to counties that they will quickly disseminate that information to the public.
“With all these changes, we are going to try and be an educational beacon for the voters in Pasquotank County to help them work through all these changes,” Tate said.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.