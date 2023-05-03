Voters in Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford and Winfall will have to produce photo identification to cast a ballot in this fall's municipal elections.

The Republican-majority N.C. Supreme Court last week upheld a photo voter identification law passed almost five years ago that previous court rulings had struck down as being racially biased. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling the N.C. Board of Elections said that a voter ID will be required beginning with this fall’s municipal elections across the state.