More than 8,200 voters have cast a ballot in person at voting sites around the region today.
Currituck County and Pasquotank County accounted for the bulk of those votes — 5,914 — as of 2 p.m.
More than 100 Currituck voters were in line at Moyock Elementary School — the county's largest precinct — when the polls opened at 6:30 a.m.
Jeremy Gehle arrived at 5:45 a.m. and was second in line for a good reason.
“I have to go to work and I wanted to get here in line as early as I could,” Gehle said.
As of 2 p.m., 3,872 Currituck voters had cast a ballot at one of the county's 11 precincts. The county's largest precinct at Moyock Elementary had 937 voters as of 2 p.m., while 652 votes had been cast at Poplar Branch. The Courthouse voting site had 444 voters, and Powells Point 432.
That means, including one-stop and absentee by mail votes, 13,953 Currituck voters — 64 percent — had cast a ballot as of 2 p.m. That compares to 2016, when 12,699 voters cast a ballot in a county President Trump won with 70 percent of the vote.
In Pasquotank County, 2,042 voters had cast a ballot as of 2 p.m. More voters appeared to be casting ballots at precincts outside Elizabeth City limits. Providence reported the largest number of election day voters: 453. Mount Hermon was next with 332, followed by Nixonton with 284, Newland with 275 and Salem with 166.
By contrast, the city precincts — North, South, West and East — were reporting a combined total of 532.
Director of Elections Emma Tate said voters were lined up at each precinct earlier this morning.
In Chowan County, 693 voters had cast ballots as of 2 p.m. The voters seemed sprinkled among the county's six precincts, with Rocky Hock seeing the most: 166 and Center Hill seeing the fewest: 62.
In Perquimans, the number of votes cast in person was 787 as of 2 p.m. Voters in Perquimans also seemed sprinkled among the county's seven precincts, with Bethel reporting the most: 150 and Nicanor reporting the fewest: 53.
In Camden County, Director of Elections Elaine Best said all three county precincts saw early morning lines of voters.
"In South Mills, they were backed up to the road," she said.
Camden was reporting 876 total election day voters as of 2 p.m. Four-hundred five of them were in South Mills; Shiloh was reporting 247 voters and Courthouse reported 224, Best said.
A female voter and her two daughters were among the first 20 voters in line at the Moyock precinct. She said they came out to vote for President Donald Trump and all Republicans on the ballot.
“I thought the lines would be long and I wanted to get here early,” she said. “This is a very extremely important election.”
But the 32-year Moyock resident said something she learned while waiting for the polls to open prompted her to vote for Will Crodick instead of Kelly Williams Peters for a seat on the Currituck Board of Education.
Crodick is being challenged by Peters for the Fruitland seat on the board. Both candidates were holding a campaign sign promoting their own campaign and one supporting Trump while talking to voters.
Peters’ aunt, Janet Rose, is currently a member of the Currituck Board of Education, a fact that Crodick pointed out to voters.
“I was listening to the banter between these two and I was listening to more what he (Crodick) was saying than her (Peters),” the female voter said. “Apparently, this lady has a family member on the school board. I don’t think we want two people from the same family on the school board.”
The female voter said all the people she talked while waiting in line were voting Republican.
“The other side scares me,” she said, referring to Democrats. “I don’t want universal health care. I want my freedom. I’m worried about the violence in some of the big cities. I would be scared to go to a big city right now.”
Polls across North Carolina will remain open until 7:30 p.m. today. The N.C. State Board of Elections director said this weekend she expected the state would be able to tally and report 97% of all votes cast for the election by tonight.