Three local women joined the Rev. William Barber II in Elizabeth City on Tuesday to encourage low-income people and their advocates to vote for justice and democracy in next month’s election.
“Sometimes we need gatherings where the people speak,” said Barber, a Disciples of Christ minister who is a leader with Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People’s campaign.
Barber, speaking at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, said it’s not always the politicians who need to speak. But he added that he appreciated elected officials who were in attendance at Tuesday’s rally.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, Perquimans County Commissioner Fondella Leigh, Pasquotank County Commissioner Charles Jordan and Elizabeth City City Councilman Johnnie Walton were among the elected officials who attended the rally.
Barber said voting is a matter of the deepest religious values and the deepest constitutional values.
“The truth is that voting should not be a partisan matter,” he said. “Voting is a right given by God.”
“Your vote is your voice and your voice is your vote,” he continued, asserting that the Hebrew word qol can mean both “voice” and “vote.”
Wanda Johnson, who said she is a local special education classroom teacher, also spoke at Tuesday’s event. She said most of her students are low income.
“Our children are struggling,” Johnson said. Families want the best for their children, but families are struggling, she said.
“I am underpaid as an educator,” Johnson said, noting she often pays for classroom supplies out of her own pocket.
Policy-makers can enact policies that will help students, families and schools, Johnson said.
“Vote for people who will care about our families,” she said.
Vanessa Spellman, chief executive officer of Mothers Against Gun Violence, shed tears as she spoke about the pain of losing her grandson to gun violence.
“I stand today for all mothers and all families who have lost loved ones due to gun violence,” she said.
Another local resident, Tawania Curtis, urged those in attendance to elect people who care about all people, not just a few. When people are having to work two or three jobs to take care of their family, elected officials need to enact policies on health care and wages that will help them get out of poverty.
“We cannot be silent anymore,” Curtis said. “We demand better.”
Barber echoed Curtis’ description of voting as a demand.
“You don’t vote to support, you vote to demand,” Barber said. “That’s how you do this thing. That’s hardball politics.”
Barber said Bayard Rustin, a leader of social and civil rights movements in the 1960s, called for a $2 minimum wage at the March on Washington in 1963. In today’s dollars that would be more than $15, he said.
“We’re 59 years too late,” Barber said of today’s push for a nationwide $15 minimum wage.
Barber said poor people need to vote. And the reason some haven’t is because candidates don’t talk to them, he said.
But if just 19 percent of the low-income eligible voters who did not vote in 2020 vote their interests in this election, that could lead to new policies from Medicaid expansion to a $15 minimum wage, he said.
“Nineteen percent could shake up this state,” Barber said.
Barber noted that 49 Republican senators and two Democratic senators voted to keep 55 million people in poverty by rejecting living wage legislation.
Those kinds of policies keep people poor, he said.
“People aren’t poor because they want to be poor,” Barber said.
“We don’t have a scarcity of resources,” he said. “We have a scarcity of consciousness. The problem is our focus.”
America must decide that justice is no longer an option but a necessity, Barber said. “And we have got to help them (make that decision),” he said.
There are one million people in North Carolina without health insurance, Barber said. “Who we put into office will decide whether they get health insurance or not,” he said.
Health care is a justice issue, Barber said. “Health care should be connected to your humanity, not your job,” he said.
Barber said that in all the top 25 industrialized nations except for the United States, health care is available without regard to a person’s job or income.
“Over here, health care is connected to your job, which is immoral,” Barber said.
Citing the Gospels of the New Testament, he noted that “you never heard Jesus going around asking lepers for a co-pay.”
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep disparities in health care based on socioeconomic factors, he said.
“COVID didn’t discriminate but the policy did,” Barber said.