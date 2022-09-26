A lawsuit currently before the U.S. Supreme Court threatens to violate the voting rights of not only North Carolinians, but those of all Americans, voting rights advocates warned last week.

Representatives from Common Cause and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice spoke to residents about the potential outcome in the settlement of Moore v. Harper, at a voter education forum Sept. 19. The forum was hosted by the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP in the auditorium at Museum of the Albemarle.