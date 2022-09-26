A lawsuit currently before the U.S. Supreme Court threatens to violate the voting rights of not only North Carolinians, but those of all Americans, voting rights advocates warned last week.
Representatives from Common Cause and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice spoke to residents about the potential outcome in the settlement of Moore v. Harper, at a voter education forum Sept. 19. The forum was hosted by the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP in the auditorium at Museum of the Albemarle.
Moore v. Harper is named for the lawsuit’s applicants, N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and other state Republican leaders; and one of the respondents, Rebecca Harper. The case centers on the N.C. General Assembly’s redrawing of congressional voting districts in 2021 that critics described as "an extreme partisan gerrymander."
“North Carolina’s state legislature passed, on a party-line vote, an extreme partisan gerrymander to lock in a supermajority of the state’s 14 Congressional seats in 2021,” a slide presentation during the event stated. “The gerrymander was so extreme that an even popular vote would have awarded 10 of 14 seats to Republicans and only four to Democrats. The map was a radical statistical outlier more favorable to Republicans than 99.9999% of all possible maps.”
Also at issue is a concept known as the independent state legislature theory. The theory is predicated on an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that proponents claim affords state legislatures — and the not the courts — broad authority to draw congressional maps.
Common Cause and the SCSJ describe the independent legislature theory as a “fringe idea pushed recently by a small group of politicians hoping to prevent better voting maps and fair election outcomes.”
Last February, the N.C. Supreme Court struck down the General Assembly’s map and appointed a special master to draw up a new map. State Republicans did not accept the new map, however, and instead appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate their originally drawn congressional map. Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the case.
Chris Shenton, a voting rights attorney for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, said by rejecting the special expert’s map, state lawmakers were telling voters, “We don’t feel accountable to you.”
Gino Nuzzolillo, a communications advocate for the coalition, gave a presentation on Moore v. Harper and warned of the damage if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor the independent state legislature theory.
He said that the ISLT would allow state legislatures to manipulate the outcome of federal elections, allow them to undermine residents’ votes and would remove all checks and balances from the election process.
According to The New York Times, the Conference of Chief Justices, a group representing the chief justices of state supreme courts across the nation, recently filed a brief in the case, urging the court to reject the independent state legislature theory.
Nuzzolillo said the Supreme Court is expected to publish its opinion in June 2023.
Nuzzolillo told residents to “proselytize the words Moore v. Harper” to help educate fellow residents. Other steps they can take to raise awareness is to write a letter to the editor of their local newspapers or to host similar education forums as Monday’s event.
For more information about Moore v. Harper, Common Cause and the SCSJ's presentation can be viewed online at scsj.org/mooreresources.