The 2020 presidential race will come to the Albemarle on Saturday when Vice President Mike Pence visits Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again!” Victory Rally at the airport at 1028 Consolidated Road at 1:30 p.m., the campaign of President Donald Trump announced Thursday night.
Prior to coming to Elizabeth City, Pence is also scheduled to visit the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in Elm City for a similar campaign event, the campaign said.
Doors at the Elizabeth City event open at 11:30 a.m. All attendees will be given a temperature check and facemasks will be issued, along with instructions to wear them, the campaign said.
Pence is making the trip to Elizabeth City as part of the Trump campaign’s continued focus on North Carolina, one of a handful of key presidential battleground states hotly contested in Tuesday’s general election.
According to the Trump campaign’s website, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/, rally attendees may only register for up to two tickets using their mobile phone. All tickets are being issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the website, persons will not be registered to attend the event until they verify their registration by phone.
Those who register for the rally “understand and expressly acknowledge” by doing so that “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists” where people gather, the campaign website states. Those registering also “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge” the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, the airport, and their agents “from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
Scott Hinton, manager of the Elizabeth City Airport, said the rally featuring the vice president will be held on the airport’s ramp. Hinton said it’s his understanding attendees need to register at the Trump campaign website to be admitted to the airport.
“I would assume that you could be turned away if you weren’t registered,” he said.
Hinton said he didn’t know how many people were expected to show up to see the vice president. He had not been advised there will be a limit on attendance.
There should be plenty of parking, he said. Attendees should drive past the airport on Consolidated Road and follow the signs to the city Aviation Park which is on the right, just past the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heavy Maintenance Facility. Parking will be on the taxiway at the airpark. Volunteers will be on hand to direct parking, Hinton said.
Attendees will then make their way to a security checkpoint where they’ll undergo both a security check and receive a temperature screening before being allowed to walk onto the airport ramp.
Hinton said there will be several buses to provide transportation for attendees who may have difficulty walking from the parking area to the airport ramp. Chairs have been placed on the ramp for attendees to sit. There also will be plenty of room for those who’d rather stand.
“For some it may be more comfortable to stand,” Hinton said.
For those who get to the airport before the vice president’s arrival on Air Force 2, there will both food trucks and portable restroom facilities available.
Local Republicans said they are excited about Pence’s visit.
George Hague, chairman of the Pasquotank County Republican Party, said Pence’s visit is exciting and will energize GOP voters heading into election day.
“I think it’s an outstanding day for Elizabeth City when the vice president is here to hold a rally,” Hague said. “I think he’ll energize the whole community for the election day and it’s a wonderful thing.”
Hague said the vice president’s rally here also is an indication of how much attention the Trump campaign is paying to the state.
“North Carolina is a battleground state and the Trump organization is fighting for every vote,” Hague said.
Rene Etheridge, chairwoman of the Currituck Republican Party, said she believes Pence’s visit will energize GOP voters just days before an election that is expected to be close statewide. Etheridge said she and her husband, Currituck Commissioner Owen Etheridge, plan to attend the rally.
“I think this will give the Republican Party a boost here and it will create a lot of excitement,” Etheridge said. “They recognized that northeastern North Carolina is very important.”
Bill Ward, the Republican candidate for at-large commissioner on Tuesday’s ballot in Pasquotank County, said he’s hoping that excitement from Pence’s visit carries over to voters planning to cast ballots Tuesday.
“We hope it gives us a boost, and I think it will,” he said.
Ward said he would “love” to attend the 1:30 p.m. rally but noted he will be meeting and talking to voters at the one-stop voting site at the K.E. White Center until early voting ends today at 3 p.m.
“I think it is more important that I be here (at the polls) and talk to as many voters as possible,” Ward said.
Republicans weren’t the only ones interested in the vice president’s visit to Elizabeth City. State Democrats were as well.
“No matter what empty promises Mike Pence makes in eastern North Carolina this weekend, this administration’s record speaks for itself,” Austin Cook, communications director for the N.C. Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Trump and Pence have completely failed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and as a result, North Carolina’s unemployment is on the rise once again, our case numbers are surging, and more than 4,200 North Carolinians have lost their lives. No leader presiding over such a disaster, with such an immense human toll, deserves to be re-elected.”