The N.C. General Assembly has approved the appointment of Jason Waddell and James Copland IV as new members of the Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees.
Waddell is a 2014 graduate of ECSU with a bachelor of science degree in aviation science. He is currently a technical project manager with Metron Aviation where he oversees development, deployment, and maintenance of air traffic flow automation systems for domestic and foreign clients.
Waddell previously worked for defense contractor Science Applications International Corp. as a research and development engineer.
Copland, of New Bern, is director of legal policy and a senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. He is a former UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees member.
Copland holds a bachelor’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master of science degree from the London School of Economics, and a law degree and master of business administration degree from Yale University.
Copland has been named to the National Association of Corporate Directors “Directorship 100” list on multiple occasions. He also is a founding trustee of the African American Heritage and Culture Center of New Bern.