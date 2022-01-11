featured
Waiting to say 'Bingo'
Chris Day
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- ECSU delays start of spring semester until Jan. 18
- Currituck gives final approval to new subdivision despite school crowding concerns
- Royal Farms plans to build first NC store in Grandy
- Inner Banks BBQ holds official opening in Edenton
- Bertie man who supplied illegal drugs to region sentenced to 25 years in fed prison
- Bertie County woman bags $150,000 on scratch-off
- Welcome, Wade!: Wade Riley Lucero first baby born at SAMC in new year
- Camden sheriff arrests EC man on drug charges
- ECSU grads complete internships, get jobs with tech firm
- State school board orders closing of Three Rivers Academy in Bertie