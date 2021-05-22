A three-year effort to open a shelter for homeless youth in Pasquotank County finally came to fruition Friday.
Elizabeth City and county officials joined River City Community Development Corp. officials for a grand opening celebration for the Mary Walker House Youth Homeless Shelter, a three-bedroom house on Culpepper Street that Walker donated to River City CDC.
The shelter will be used by homeless youth enrolled in River City’s YouthBuild program. River City CDC President and CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey said that about a third of the young people involved in “our program” are homeless, sleeping in cars or in other people’s houses.
The shelter can house four homeless youth in two upstairs bedrooms while there is a bedroom on the first floor for the manager of the facility.
“In opening the Mary Walker House, we were driven by the need that there were no services here for young people,” Jarvis-Mackey said. “Mary Walker graciously donated the house to the organization.”
Walker joked during Friday’s ceremony that the project took so long that she thought about buying the house back.
“They need someplace to go, not to stay forever but to help them get on their feet and move on to another level,’’ Walker said. “We have made sure that our youth have a place to go.”
The renovation project began three years ago and Jarvis-Mackey said around $50,000 has been invested in the project. All of the work was performed by volunteers. River City is still looking for financial help or donations to fully furnish the house.
Jarvis-Mackey said when the project began River City thought turning the house into a shelter would be only take a matter of months.
“We thought it would be a minor renovation but that renovation took three years,” Jarvis-Mackey said.
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club provided the home’s kitchen appliances and the hot water heater. In addition, club members volunteered their time for the renovation project.
Club member Bob Pippen said the Morning Rotary Club received a $2,500 Rotary District grant to help with the house’s renovation.
“It (house) was in terrible condition,” Pippen said. “The club did a lot of work and we worked in here a lot of hours. It looks so much better now. Rotary is service above self and this was a good project that we could do.”
Mayor Bettie Parker said she worked with youth at River City CDC after she retired as a school teacher and believes the shelter fills a need.
“There were a lot of young folk that came to the classes that I taught that were homeless,” Parker said. “They slept outside somewhere. Sometimes people can’t get it wrapped around their heads, but we have a homeless problem.’’
Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Charles Jordan called the grand opening of the shelter a great day for Pasquotank.
“I want to thank Miss Walker because one of the great things in life is having a giving spirit,” Jordan told Walker. “It is very obvious that you have that giving spirit. Today, the county commissioners applaud you for what you have done.’’