A new roadside mural is attracting people who want their photo taken alongside the colorful artwork.
“People want to come by and get a picture with it,” said Amy Mills, owner of Amy & Company Hair Studio, located at 1510 N. Road Street.
The mural was painted over the course of several days in July by art students at Pasquotank County High School. The students were members of the school’s art club, which, according to Mills, is overseen by teacher John Lee.
The mural depicts snow-capped mountains behind a field of flowers and other images, and includes words of encouragement.
“The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little EXTRA,” is one message.
The note “Focus on the steps in front of you” are written beside a staircase with multi-color steps leading upward.
Mills, who has been located in her current location for several years, said she wanted a mural to inject an of positivity into the Elizabeth City community.
Elizabeth City has been through some tough times in 2021, with the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies and the subsequent protests, plus the ongoing battle against COVID-19, Mills said.
She said she contacted Lee at the high school to seek his interest in his students painting their mural and they were excited to oblige.
“Those kids were just fabulous,” she said of the students. “They were wonderful to work with, they were great.”
Mills said she met with the group and explained her idea of the mural project. It had to offer messages of hope and encouragement. The mural also had to incorporate her wooden wagon wheels that are mounted along the wall.
To the bottom right of the mural, the students who assisted signed their names. According to Mills, those students were Sierra Rice, Owen Rice, Lucas Norman, Kaydence Morton, Destanie Rosas, Ezura Twiddy, Timothy Fitzpatrick and Giairé Overton.